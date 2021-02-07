Should we draft Kyle Pitts at # 3?

I believe he should be the pick. Never would I have said draft a TE in the first round period but let me tell you this kid is going to be special. He doesn’t even look 6’6 yet he is , he’s so athletic, he has speed, great hands, runs incredibly fluid. I can’t explain wtf I’m watching when I look at his highlights. That shouldn’t be possible for a 6’6 guy. I’m all in on Pitts. I love devonta smith but this kid should be the pick. Sadly Grier and company are terrible at drafting so I doubt this happens. Would love to hear finheavens opinion on the kid. Phenomenal talent.
