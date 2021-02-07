Should we draft Kyle Pitts at # 3?

I would like to see them draft Smith or Chase at 3 and then trade their 18th and 36th pick to move up and draft Pitts. An offense with Smith or Chase,

Parker, Pitts, Gesicki, and one of the top free agent WR’s would instantly make the Dolphins offense as potent as any offense in the NFL.

They could also draft Williams at RB if he is still on the board when they pick at 50. If not, there are still several upgrades they should be able to add at RB

in the second or third round.