Should we draft Kyle Pitts at # 3?

goonies

goonies

I believe he should be the pick. Never would I have said draft a TE in the first round period but let me tell you this kid is going to be special. He doesn’t even look 6’6 yet he is , he’s so athletic, he has speed, great hands, runs incredibly fluid. I can’t explain wtf I’m watching when I look at his highlights. That shouldn’t be possible for a 6’6 guy. I’m all in on Pitts. I love devonta smith but this kid should be the pick. Sadly Grier and company are terrible at drafting so I doubt this happens. Would love to hear finheavens opinion on the kid. Phenomenal talent.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

goonies said:
Who do you think we should draft at # 3?
Let see there will be at least 1 QB, 2 to 3 WR’s, 2 T, and a LB. Any one of them gives more bang for the buck. Know if you asked if we move down to the Panthers pick or 49ers pick and took him great. I could even like the idea of moving up from 18 to 10 with Dallas if we get a extra second this year.
 
1972forever

I would like to see them draft Smith or Chase at 3 and then trade their 18th and 36th pick to move up and draft Pitts. An offense with Smith or Chase,
Parker, Pitts, Gesicki, and one of the top free agent WR’s would instantly make the Dolphins offense as potent as any offense in the NFL.
They could also draft Williams at RB if he is still on the board when they pick at 50. If not, there are still several upgrades they should be able to add at RB
in the second or third round.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

Yup that is what is going to turn this team into a superbowl winner. A tight end who supposedly doesn't even block that well. Championship!

How about we draft a player at an area of need?
 
Sunbro Solaire

Sunbro Solaire

Has there ever been a tight end taken in the top 15 that has panned out? I'm actually curious and not trying to be a jerk.

I still remember people saying OJ Howard from Bama was going to be a great one....

Don't get me wrong I like Pitts, he reminds me of Waller from the Raiders, but no way in hell am I using a top 5 pick on a tight end.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

illscriptures said:
Yup that is what is going to turn this team into a superbowl winner. A tight end who supposedly doesn't even block that well. Championship!

How about we draft a player at an area of need?
Can’t do that we need to buy a corvette and throw a VW bug engine into it.
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

No way do we go TE at #3

If he somehow falls to #18 then he has to be a serious option! I personally don't see him dropping past 14 however.
 
goonies

goonies

illscriptures said:
Yup that is what is going to turn this team into a superbowl winner. A tight end who supposedly doesn't even block that well. Championship!

How about we draft a player at an area of need?
Drafting for need is why we’ve sucked for the past 24 yrs. Draft impact/special players. If Miami drafts smith, chase or pitts I’ll be happy.
 
