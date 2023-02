For me it boils down to who do you have the most faith in staying healthy.



Talent they are very close. Tuas style might have more longevity, hes the better pure passer but Lamar is clearly the better runner.



I feel like both of them get injured way too often. If the Ravens would consider close to a straight up swap its worth a discussion but if they want Tua and a haul of picks they can f*** off.