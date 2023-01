I heard the interview with Bryant and he is going to play LT. That much is true. But when will he actually start and make an impact? I guess that remains to be seen. I am not sure I love this move that much tho. Martin has proven he can play LT...he is not very good but he is servicable. So I just dont like the fact that we are moving him back to RT...Will he ever play LT again? When Bryant is gone what do we do then? Draft a LT with a high pick? I guess we will have to worry about that then...Also we know that Bryant is not a great Run blocker..he is average at best, Martin is below average in the run game from what I have seen..Now your moving Martin back to RT to replace Clabo. Martin is a huge upgrade in pass pro but Clabo is still a very good run blocker..So now are we going to be even more reliant on the pass? I hope not..I feel that is why we are in this posistion...Lack of a running game to keep defenses guessing......