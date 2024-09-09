 Should we just make Achane our WR3? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should we just make Achane our WR3?

VAFinsfan72

He was our 3rd leading pass catcher yesterday 7 receptions for 76 yards on 7 targets. His rushing numbers were pedestrian 10 carries for 24 yards a 2.4 YPC average. He did score a rushing TD but running between the tackles and in short yardage situations is not his forte.

We have Mostert, Wilson, Wright and Ingold so we really don't even need Achane as a RB.
 
Yes because Barrios is not the answer. Very weak punt returner and reciever
 
Yes because Barrios is not the answer. Very weak punt returner and reciever
Hopefully Malik Washington can at least start doing the return duties when he gets healthy. And start getting a few snaps as WR3 to see how he is doing at understanding the playbook and running routes in sync with Tua.
 
No because RBs in the actual pass game tend to look like Mostert, where the pass doinked right off his hands.
 
He was our 3rd leading pass catcher yesterday 7 receptions for 76 yards on 7 targets. His rushing numbers were pedestrian 10 carries for 24 yards a 2.4 YPC average. He did score a rushing TD but running between the tackles and in short yardage situations is not his forte.

We have Mostert, Wilson, Wright and Ingold so we really don't even need Achane as a RB.

We have Mostert, Wilson, Wright and Ingold so we really don't even need Achane as a RB.
No! Just because he had a lot of catches doesn't make him a good WR. The majority of his catches were behind the line of scrimage. WIth him at RB, he has the match up advantage.
 
Achane has good hands. He is not built to take a pounding between the tackles. He can break DB tackles and avoid safety's.
 
The Jags Dline is stout, they have a bad secondary but above average Run defense.

I wouldn't write off Achane or Moestert just yet.
 
I'd prefer to keep him in a Darren Sproles role. Certainly line him up as a part time receiver from time to time but move him around and attack weaknesses.
 
Bake Off Change GIF by The Roku Channel
 
