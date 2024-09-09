Should we just make Achane our WR3?

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 1,177
- Reaction score
- 2,382
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Virginia
He was our 3rd leading pass catcher yesterday 7 receptions for 76 yards on 7 targets. His rushing numbers were pedestrian 10 carries for 24 yards a 2.4 YPC average. He did score a rushing TD but running between the tackles and in short yardage situations is not his forte.
We have Mostert, Wilson, Wright and Ingold so we really don't even need Achane as a RB.
We have Mostert, Wilson, Wright and Ingold so we really don't even need Achane as a RB.