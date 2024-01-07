 Should we rest team tonight? Yes! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should we rest team tonight? Yes!

If we rest our team and get healthy and go to Kansas City next week I think we got a better chance than struggling all night and even if we win we have to play Buffalo again at home next week I don't like out odds in that game but I love our odds in Kansas City. Kansas City is a shell a team that used to be. We will beat Kansas City next week. Please McDaniel rest players. Ya already ruined Chubb please don't ruin another star in a meaningless game tonight.
 
That's a loser mentality. Adversity is opportunity? Let's finally drop our nuts and beat them twice. So sick of that fanbase and their players
 
Regulus said:
Insanity. The chiefs are defending Super Bowl champs with the best qb in the league and you want to willingly go on the road to face them in the playoffs in one of the toughest environments in the league.?
Under 10 degree forecast in KC next weekend btw! “Tua can’t win cold weather games” threads already in the queue.

Let’s nut up and **** the Bills back to back. We didn’t come this far to be scared now.
 
Even if we had a better chance in KC than at home against Buffalo (which I don't buy), the playoffs aren't a week long. If you win at KC, then you are likely headed to Baltimore the next week.
 
You don't rest players with the division on the line. I'm one of the few who doesn't think its the end of the world to have to go to KC next week but even with that said if you have a chance at the division you go for it.
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Neither scenario is ideal but you’d rather be at home vs Buffalo regardless. Miami isn’t winning at KC next week.
I don't agree with this......especially after watching KC play the last 4 or 5 games.

However, I don't want to put it to the test either. No way we rest our starters, we play to win tonight!!!!
 
