Should we take the the same approach as the Chiefs

With betting now being allowed in the nfl it has made me realize how important it is to understand the nfl referee tendencies. Each referee crew does the same job but they are all slightly different with their tendencies. Some teams like the Chiefs tend to use this to their advantage. For instance the referee crew for the afc championship has a tendency to call more personnel fouls and more fouls on the home team. The Chiefs understood this and messed with the ravens the whole game and even before the game. They understood if things where a judgement call it would play in their favor.



Mahomes knows which refs to complain to to get those close calls when he is being tackled. The KC wide receivers/ defenders will complain to the side judges about being physical pushing and pulling in certain games.





This approach helps you game plan to know what to expect and what will be allowed. If you know a ref crew will allow you to be physical for 7 yards and not just 2 your safety can be more aggressive. Miami should be using what they know about the ref crew’s tendencies in their game plan. The ref crews are announced early so game planning with them in mind would help