Should we trade out of the first round?

The easy answer for me is to just say yes, absolutely. My objective would be to add 2027 and 2028 assets. I'd rather have a lot of extra (premium) picks when we are closer to competing and have ample cap space to sign a few free agents when the timing is right. The only thing better than having extra draft picks is being a quality team and having extra draft picks.



The hard part is not knowing exactly who's willing to give up what, right now.



If we trade down 2-3 times, we'll have lets say 7-8 2nd and 3rd round picks. That in itself gives us a decent shot at finding 3-4 immediate quality players. I'd be happy with just that, if we've added multiple first round picks over the next two drafts.