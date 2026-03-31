 Should we trade out of the first round? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should we trade out of the first round?

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Seafort

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Simple question - with two first round picks we would have ample opportunity to move down and acquire a horde of second/third round selections. Given the vast scope of needs, what are your thoughts about moving both picks, if partners could be found?
 
it's hard to say, especially without seeing who is there. Def an option but it takes two to tangle
 
Seafort said:
Simple question - with two first round picks we would have ample opportunity to move down and acquire a horde of second/third round selections. Given the vast scope of needs, what are your thoughts about moving both picks, if partners could be found?
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I think its a good idea, the strength of this depth is the depth imo, you can find guys on late Day 2 that are similar in talent to guy you can find late Day 1. If we can trade down from 11 and grab a couple more top 100 picks I'd be open to it with all our roster holes, but I think pushing out some of those picks to 2027 in a much better class would be a good idea.
 
The easy answer for me is to just say yes, absolutely. My objective would be to add 2027 and 2028 assets. I'd rather have a lot of extra (premium) picks when we are closer to competing and have ample cap space to sign a few free agents when the timing is right. The only thing better than having extra draft picks is being a quality team and having extra draft picks.

The hard part is not knowing exactly who's willing to give up what, right now.

If we trade down 2-3 times, we'll have lets say 7-8 2nd and 3rd round picks. That in itself gives us a decent shot at finding 3-4 immediate quality players. I'd be happy with just that, if we've added multiple first round picks over the next two drafts.
 
Depends on tbe board.

Like always. Don’t trade out or up early. Well up early would only be for a qb. Rest of it is real time.
 
Seafort said:
Simple question - with two first round picks we would have ample opportunity to move down and acquire a horde of second/third round selections. Given the vast scope of needs, what are your thoughts about moving both picks, if partners could be found?
Click to expand...

Simple answer is 'maybe.' I wouldn't trade out of both R1 picks. But, it depends on the draft. who does Miami want and how badly? If a projected top 5 drops to 11, keep 11. If there's a guy at 11 Miami sees as 'must have,' no trade down. OTOH, depends on what Miami is offered to trade down and who they see as likely available. Just too many variables. I WOULD be willing to listen.
 
Seafort said:
Simple question - with two first round picks we would have ample opportunity to move down and acquire a horde of second/third round selections. Given the vast scope of needs, what are your thoughts about moving both picks, if partners could be found?
Click to expand...
It really depends on the specifics.

You will never convince me that, in general, the same quality players can be drafted mid to late day two as can be found on day one.

That being said, I have no issue, for example, trading pick 30 for a 2027 rd1+ additional pick(s).
 
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