Should we try the Tampa way?

The Bucs have a group of players that were good on other teams. Some of them past their prime. But whatever money they spent they went to the Super Bowl and won.

Since 2000, TB has won 2 SB's.

We have 1 playoff win in that time (2000).

Sun, Pierre Paul, Brady, Sherman, Gronk, Brown.

Maybe instead of trying to build a dynasty we need to just get one damn Super Bowl.