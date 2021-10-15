 Should we try the Tampa way? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should we try the Tampa way?

The Bucs have a group of players that were good on other teams. Some of them past their prime. But whatever money they spent they went to the Super Bowl and won.
Since 2000, TB has won 2 SB's.
We have 1 playoff win in that time (2000).
Sun, Pierre Paul, Brady, Sherman, Gronk, Brown.
Maybe instead of trying to build a dynasty we need to just get one damn Super Bowl.
 
We have a dysfunctional franchise though. I’m sure the players know that. Don’t see the Dolphins with this leadership being a destination franchise
 
Really with the right leadership and a few strong veterans and decent coaching we are not that far off. 2 veteran offensive linemen and a strong instinctive linebacker and we are knocking on the door.
 
qb,wr,rb too
 
Start with Rodgers and add some veteran O-line!
 
