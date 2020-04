Like I said in the other thread....





We're in a much better position to land a franchise QB this year than we are next. As it stands we have a good chance of landing Tua or Herbert if we stay at 5. If we wait until next season, chances are good we'll be picking lower than 5 as conventional wisdom says we will be better this year than we were last. If Houston doesn't bomb, we're not gonna have a top 10 pick in the first round, probably not a top 12 or 13.



When you look at the picks people have been offering in hypothetical tradeups from 5 to 1 to get Burrow (Multiple 1's and 2's), what's it going to take to move up to 1 for Lawrence if we're picking mid-round next draft and who's to guarantee that whoever is picking 1st will even be interested in trading him? We still have too many holes to trade away a slew of picks for any one player especially when we will most likely have a franchise QB there for the picking when we pick at 5 in the first.



TFK