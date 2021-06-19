 Should Xavien be traded for draft capital? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should Xavien be traded for draft capital?

Travis34

chea
I’d prefer we keep our superstar players, hope we can work it out…. I mean just tell him we can get something done next year when the cap is up.

if we would trade him, the return would have to be at least a first and second round pick for me.

Byron Jones has games where he plays good tight coverage, but also has bad games and can get beat.. X is the superior cb, and I won’t be convinced Igbo is the real deal until he does it on the field
 
ANUFan

Travis34 said:
I’d prefer we keep our superstar players, hope we can work it out…. I mean just tell him we can get something done next year when the cap is up.
^^^That was always the most REASONABLE thing X and his agents could have presented to the Dolphins. But there's a reason why they didn't! IMO, the answer is obvious. They're not sure X can make it through an entire season and possibly post-season play without injury that causes him to miss time.

It's challenging for the Dolphins too because X is probably worth the most compensation wise than he'll ever be worth going forward. Do you really follow the Patriots model and strike now?

I really really really think it depends on how the secondary looks without him during the offseason.
 
ThePeopleShow13

I respect X’s game, but I think he is worth more to the Dolphins than he is to another team. I just don’t think he has that much trade value given his contract having 4 years left on it and him already holding out for more money. Add in the fact that he has missed 25 games in 5 years and I just don’t see the trade value we’d hope to get. His situation is similar to Gilmore’s in NE; teams aren’t interested in making an offer that NE won’t refuse given his value to their franchise.
 
dolfan91

I'm leaning, "Yes" Howard has shown his true colors. If the story is true, about Howard's agent having already talked, trade to accommodate his client; in an effort to get more money; than it might be best to part ways.

He's missed a lot of time going back to his rookie season. While Howard is an interception machine, he's played lackadaisical at times too. I absolutely love Howard, but imo the Dolphins come 1st.
 
Beach Bum

Yes. As we found out with Tunsil, we should always consider trading any of our players. Nothing wrong with being prudent and listening to offers for any of our guys. It doesn't mean we have to make the trade. The goal is to try and make our team better and sustain long-term success.
 
nick1

I don’t think you can expect a Ramsey return on him but a first round pick is the absolute minimum to start talks
 
Feverdream

If X remains healthy (a big if), he should be able to play at peak level for about 3 more years (Very few CBs are top shelf after age 30)...

So the Dolphins have got to be looking at his contract and seeing that he's already signed, they know that there's no need to extend him, they've already done that.

They know that he has to play or forfeit his salary and repay his bonus money... plus fines, so anything they give him is optional... which requires that they trust him to keep his word, and to remain healthy... and since both are HUGE ifs, they've GOT to be listening to offers.

Whether we get a good one will determine our next move. That and whether X shows up for training camp or is willing to pay 50K per day to remain out.
 
