 Shout out to Gesicki! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shout out to Gesicki!

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,727
Reaction score
5,835
Lost somewhat in the FitzMagic of the thrilling win over the Raiders was the fact that Geisick played. Not only did he play, but he made a huge play in the fourth quarter to set-up a score.

Watching his injury, I feared he was lost for the season. Having him back is huge. Hopefully, Parker will be back soon as well.
 
Nawledge

Nawledge

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
7,811
Reaction score
2,074
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Lost somewhat in the FitzMagic of the thrilling win over the Raiders was the fact that Geisick played. Not only did he play, but he made a huge play in the fourth quarter to set-up a score.

Watching his injury, I feared he was lost for the season. Having him back is huge. Hopefully, Parker will be back soon as well.
Click to expand...
yea gesickis catch was a big play, its nice to have him back
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,101
Reaction score
10,662
Tremendous length and speed as well as overall athleticism makes him a very tough matchup. That long reception near the goal was particularly impressive because he was surrounded by 3 players--1 LB who Gesicki dusted with his speed, and two deep DB's who were afraid to get close and contest the throw for fear of him outleaping them and running by for a TD. When you're triple covered and still open deep .... you know you're a threat!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom