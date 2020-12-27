Shout out to Gesicki!

SF Dolphin Fan
Lost somewhat in the FitzMagic of the thrilling win over the Raiders was the fact that Geisick played. Not only did he play, but he made a huge play in the fourth quarter to set-up a score.
Watching his injury, I feared he was lost for the season. Having him back is huge. Hopefully, Parker will be back soon as well.
