Shout out to Gesicki!

Tremendous length and speed as well as overall athleticism makes him a very tough matchup. That long reception near the goal was particularly impressive because he was surrounded by 3 players--1 LB who Gesicki dusted with his speed, and two deep DB's who were afraid to get close and contest the throw for fear of him outleaping them and running by for a TD. When you're triple covered and still open deep .... you know you're a threat!