Finsational said: Every week I'll check out other sites to get a pulse on how they think things will go and every single site I've been on looks like it was done on Geocities. Our site is by far the best one I've seen. Great job guys.





On a side note, Browns fans are as disillusioned as some of our fans. Click to expand...

Thanks, bro, we do our best to make this the best fan site on the interwebz. The donations have a lot to do with it, every dollar gets put back into upgrading the site and we ALL benefit from that.You've been around long enough to remember the days when this site would lag and even crash during the draft and gamedays, that hasn't happened for a few years now and we intend to keep it that way.So thank you to all who help move the site forward and thank you to all of our members who contribute their time on a regular basis, keeping this site relevant. As I've said many times, this site belongs to all of us, the staff just keeps the floor clean...Thanks for your support, we appreciate it! GO PHINS