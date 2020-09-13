Shout out to the Offensive Line

The best thing to come out of the opening game was the play of Miami's offensive line. It was clear early on that New England was focusing on stopping Miami's running game. It wasn't a great running day, but not terrible either. The pass protection was really impressive, though. Fitzpatrick had time to throw on virtually every drop back. Even his sack was a play where he might have been able to throw the ball away.



The Dolphins were blown out in the opener against the Patriots last year. While New England clearly outplayed Miami, I think this is an encouraging start.