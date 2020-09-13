Shout out to the Offensive Line

The best thing to come out of the opening game was the play of Miami's offensive line. It was clear early on that New England was focusing on stopping Miami's running game. It wasn't a great running day, but not terrible either. The pass protection was really impressive, though. Fitzpatrick had time to throw on virtually every drop back. Even his sack was a play where he might have been able to throw the ball away.

The Dolphins were blown out in the opener against the Patriots last year. While New England clearly outplayed Miami, I think this is an encouraging start.
 
Who played for the offensive line today? I was only able to watch some of the game.
 
I honestly hadn't thought of that, but great point. If he's ready why not?
 
I guess the one thing is that the Pats pass rush is hardly stellar, so I could see the logic in seeing how they do against a legit top front 7 with Buffalo coming to town next week. But if they pass that test, I think it's time.
 
Jackson at LT, Flowers LG, Karras C, Kindley RG, Davis RT ---- Four new starters. Flowers had one holding call, but got out in front of the runner upfield. I think that was the only penalty called on the offensive line. Really impressive start. I taped the game so, if I have time, I'll look more at individual players.
 
Keep in mind a couple of things. New England can afford to stack the line because of their talented secondary. They led the league in defense last year. No, overall Miami's offensive game wasn't great. But it's too early to judge Chan Gailey. I think we'll be seeing Tua pretty soon as well.
 
Pass blocking was ok.

Run blocking early was non-existent, which I think screwed our whole game plan.

Not being able to establish the run early against this team (with Sh!tzMagic at QB) was a sure recipe for a loss.
 
I'd like to see more. The Pats don't have a killer pass rush, and the run blocking still left something to be desired. Don't get me wrong, it's an improvement and it's the first game these guys are playing together. But I'll need to see more before I get optimistic.
 
The run-blocking out of the gate was a little rough. I think the pass blocking was much better than okay, though.
 
Interesting that Howard didn't play much after the first couple of possessions. That will be something to keep and eye on. Gaskins had a really nice game. Would have liked to see more from Breida.
 
Definitely better than we expected.. still have a ways to go though

Our receivers just couldn’t get open
 
Felt like we saw more of Gaskin than either of the other two.. id be interested in the snap count
 
