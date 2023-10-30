Shout out to the Offensive Line

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
It wasn't a thing of beauty by any means, but when Robert Hunt got hurt Miami had four backups on the field and competed.
I don't think the Dolphins would have been able to win a year ago with this many injuries on the offensive line.
Lamm has been more than decent filling in for Armstead. Smith got a taste and seemed to do okay. Again, this group held its own.
