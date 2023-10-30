 Shout out to the Offensive Line | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shout out to the Offensive Line

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
22,101
Reaction score
26,663
It wasn't a thing of beauty by any means, but when Robert Hunt got hurt Miami had four backups on the field and competed.

I don't think the Dolphins would have been able to win a year ago with this many injuries on the offensive line.

Lamm has been more than decent filling in for Armstead. Smith got a taste and seemed to do okay. Again, this group held its own.
 
They defensed well but to be honest BB was really concentrating more on stopping our WRs more than trying to get to Tua it seemed like
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
It wasn't a thing of beauty by any means, but when Robert Hunt got hurt Miami had four backups on the field and competed.

I don't think the Dolphins would have been able to win a year ago with this many injuries on the offensive line.

Lamm has been more than decent filling in for Armstead. Smith got a taste and seemed to do okay. Again, this group held its own.
Click to expand...
Those 4 back-ups did better than Philbin's (OL guru lol) OL ever did.
 
Danny said:
Eich gets so much hate but as the guy making the line calls and had a bunch of backs around him today and he held his own.
Click to expand...
Much better than his Bills game, for sure. Would be great if the kid could develop into a borderline starter at a few positions and be a solid, reliable back-up. At this point, that would be great...let alone if he progresses to long-term starter level.
 
Danny said:
Eich gets so much hate but as the guy making the line calls and had a bunch of backs around him today and he held his own.
Click to expand...
I thought so to. He's had a couple of bad outings and a few pretty good ones.
 
I wonder why the broncos players excitedly cheered when he was fired. He’s been phenomenal here so far
 
Fintastic2124 said:
I wonder why the broncos players excitedly cheered when he was fired. He’s been phenomenal here so far
Click to expand...
I'd guess it's a personality thing. He may be less about pandering and more about teaching and maybe chastising. I missed the whole thing though. Was there an actual video of them all cheering, or was it just some beat reporter making a tweet?
 
Danny said:
Eich gets so much hate but as the guy making the line calls and had a bunch of backs around him today and he held his own.
Click to expand...
I cant stand the guy. I cringe when he's in the lineup. But if he continues to learn the Center position, hopefully he can be a serviceable backup. Dont want him to ever play G or T again.
 
Joe Dolfan said:
I'd guess it's a personality thing. He may be less about pandering and more about teaching and maybe chastising. I missed the whole thing though. Was there an actual video of them all cheering, or was it just some beat reporter making a tweet?
Click to expand...
Not sure. I thought it was a reporter. You may be right though. He seems like an old school guy. Maybe it didn’t work for them, but I’ve been very happy with his coaching up to this point
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom