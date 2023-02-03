Shrine Game 2023 Weigh ins

LargoFin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2018
- Messages
- 5,656
- Reaction score
- 5,178
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Largo, Florida
Tonight 8:30 PM NFLN
Players Im interested in, they weighed in well.
CB
Nic Jones, Ball State, 6-0, 191
EDGE for 3-4
Brenton Cox, formerly of UF, 6-3, 254
Caleb Murphy, Ferris State, 6-3, 254
SAFETY
Jordan Howden, MIN, 6-0, 206
Bennett Williams, ORE, 6-0, 205
LB
Amari Burney, UF, 6-1, 233
IOL
Spencer Anderson RG, MD, 6-5, 305
Henry Bainivalu RG/T, UW, 6-6, 312
Chandler Zavala LG, NC State, 6-4, 322
OT
Earl Bostick, KU, 6-6, 311
Mason Brooks, WKU, 6-5. 309
Dalton Wagner, ARK, 6-8, 321
Carter Warren, should be G, 6-5, 323
WR
Zay Flowers, BC, 5-9, 182
Nikko Remigio, Fresno, 5-9, 183
RB
Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 204 more for a fit to offense.
QB
Tim Demorat, Fordham, 6-3, 221
Chase Brice, App State, 6-2, 237
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Weigh-Ins and Measurements for Top NFL Draft Prospects
Here's a list of all the official 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl weigh-ins and measurements. How do the prospects compare to one another?
www.profootballnetwork.com
Players Im interested in, they weighed in well.
CB
Nic Jones, Ball State, 6-0, 191
EDGE for 3-4
Brenton Cox, formerly of UF, 6-3, 254
Caleb Murphy, Ferris State, 6-3, 254
SAFETY
Jordan Howden, MIN, 6-0, 206
Bennett Williams, ORE, 6-0, 205
LB
Amari Burney, UF, 6-1, 233
IOL
Spencer Anderson RG, MD, 6-5, 305
Henry Bainivalu RG/T, UW, 6-6, 312
Chandler Zavala LG, NC State, 6-4, 322
OT
Earl Bostick, KU, 6-6, 311
Mason Brooks, WKU, 6-5. 309
Dalton Wagner, ARK, 6-8, 321
Carter Warren, should be G, 6-5, 323
WR
Zay Flowers, BC, 5-9, 182
Nikko Remigio, Fresno, 5-9, 183
RB
Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 204 more for a fit to offense.
QB
Tim Demorat, Fordham, 6-3, 221
Chase Brice, App State, 6-2, 237
Last edited: