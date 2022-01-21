SI: The Case For Kellen Moore As Phins HC

Dolphins Coaching Search: The Case for Kellen Moore Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is among the seven candidates who have been identified for the Miami Dolphins head-coaching opening

I don't know if I'm behind this one or not yet but here's the info:A little more than a week after firing head coach Brian Flores, the Miami Dolphins are very active these days interviewing candidates to become his replacement.The Dolphins reportedly interviewed 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel via Zoom on Wednesday after talking to Bills assistants Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier in person Sunday.The team also reportedly is scheduled to interview Dallas' two coordinators, Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore, on Thursday and also has requested interviews with Vance Joseph and Thomas Brown.As the process continues, we'll spotlight the candidates and make the case why each would represent a good hire for the Dolphins — along with a reason or two why he wouldn't.-- Moore is what you call a young star in the coaching profession. Despite being only 32, Moore just finished his third season as Cowboys offensive coordinator. And the Cowboys finished first in 2021 in total offense and points scored, so Moore clearly has an idea of what he's doing.-- Moore is perfectly suited to help develop a young quarterback and make the most of his ability, having played the position — and very well — at Boise State.For the Dolphins, it also could be seen as a bonus that Moore is a lefty, just like Tua Tagovailoa because Moore has been where Tua is.