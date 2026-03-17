Side Issues Re The Waddle Deal

I was told we couldn't trade him because of the cap hit. Well there you go, you can. Where there is a will, there is always a way:



Didn't think this was going to happen post the Willis signing: But if many of us think Waddle is often hurt, drops balls, and is just not that good, is this a massive impairment to Willis? Clearly, the organization believes this is an issue they can overcome.



Could Achane be next: Seems possible to me. See above re not thinking offensive skill players go post the Willis signing. Trading Achane does not seem to make sense in that regard. And unlike Waddle, Achane is really good. On the other hand, if Achane does not fit the mold of the offense they want to run OR they do not want to commit that kind of money to a RB (and one of his stature), if they got a great offer, who knows. My guess, they will start getting phone calls. I give it about a 25% chance of happening, but that is not zero.



Does the draft roadmap change now: Maybe. I am still not a fan of using the high first pick on a WR, but that might be in play now.



Is this back to being a rebuild now: I think people were a bit carried away post the Willis signing. The team needed to be rebuilt anyway. A good roster is not made of 20 players (or whatever) the rest of the NFL did not want who are on cheap 1 year deals. This deal is part of a rebuild process. We now have more picks and more future cap space, and are out an expensive and over-rated WR.



We now have many datapoints that Champ's and Ross's deadline straight sucked: Should have traded Chubb, cut him and got nothing. Barely got something for Minkah, he was worth more at the deadline. The deal Buffalo offered for Waddle, well we took a slightly lesser deal now, but the point is Waddle wasn't worth keeping around. And JP, the proof is in the pudding. We saw what he got as an FA, his market value was pretty high. We saw what we just got for Waddle. Champ was a bad poker player. Should have held out for more instead of taking a deal a day early. There is always someone who wants to do a deal. If we didn't get it from someone, the comp pick was worth almost what we got anyway.