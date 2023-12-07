Sideline Rules

Neptune
So post the 49ers Eagles game the NFL has reminded all teams about the sideline protocols which according to this from NFL.com is a tad confusing
"The playing rules of the National Football League, and our game operations policies, clearly prohibit non-player personnel -- coaches, trainers, equipment staff, security officers, or others -- from making physical contact with, taunting, or directing abusive or insulting language toward opposing players, game officials or others involved in a game," the league stated. "If an altercation occurs, club personnel are to allow the coaches and game officials to manage the situation, with the officials assessing appropriate penalties, with assistance from the league office as needed.
So Roger can a coach intervene or not? Is a coach player personnel or not?
