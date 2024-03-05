Sign Russell for Vet Minimum?

qmar
I read somewhere that Wilson can sign anywhere for the vet minimum and it would just come off the salary he is already receiving from Denver ($30M+). So he basically can’t earn anything more than what he is getting from Denver, unless a team wants to pay him more than $30M.
He will probably just end up taking a year off and collecting a paycheck for doing nothing, but teams should definitely consider trying to sign him as a backup. Who knows, maybe he would be fine in a back up role if he is seeking another ring.
