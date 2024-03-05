 Sign Russell for Vet Minimum? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sign Russell for Vet Minimum?

qmar

qmar

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2008
Messages
890
Reaction score
324
I read somewhere that Wilson can sign anywhere for the vet minimum and it would just come off the salary he is already receiving from Denver ($30M+). So he basically can’t earn anything more than what he is getting from Denver, unless a team wants to pay him more than $30M.

He will probably just end up taking a year off and collecting a paycheck for doing nothing, but teams should definitely consider trying to sign him as a backup. Who knows, maybe he would be fine in a back up role if he is seeking another ring.
 
Would make a lot of sense. Not sure he's ready to take a backup job quite yet. He can probably be a starter somewhere.
 
Absolutely no. Russell's a "me first" sanctimonious turd who has the ability to infect team culture. Keep him away from Tua. There is a reason why Denver are taking a massive $38M dead cap hit this season and next as well, just to get rid of him (and they don't have a QB to replace him). Yes, he'd come cheap and he has a big chip on his shoulder, but letting Russell in the building would smash the good team culture of last season in 10 seconds. I doubt that Mike McDaniel could put up with him.
 
Last edited:
Nope Russell should retire to sing with Alvin the chipmunks
 
He’s going to sign with a team that gives him an opportunity to start.

That is thankfully not the Miami Dolphins.

I’ll take Ciara and her goodies though.
 
qmar said:
I read somewhere that Wilson can sign anywhere for the vet minimum and it would just come off the salary he is already receiving from Denver ($30M+). So he basically can’t earn anything more than what he is getting from Denver, unless a team wants to pay him more than $30M.

He will probably just end up taking a year off and collecting a paycheck for doing nothing, but teams should definitely consider trying to sign him as a backup. Who knows, maybe he would be fine in a back up role if he is seeking another ring.
Click to expand...
🙄
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom