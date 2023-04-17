Signing QBs long term

Eagles' Jalen Hurts agrees to five-year, $255 million extension, becomes highest-paid player in NFL history Hurts' average annual value of $51 million is more than any other player in league history

So, seeing the deal Jalen Hurts gotit brings to mind a comment I heard a talking head make a while back. (sorry, I don't remember who)The comment was along the lines of, and I paraphrase"Don't be surprised if you see teams start to draft QBs, milk them for 5 years, then let them walk; the cap hit is too debilitating to extend them."Miami has Tua through his 5 years, at a reasonable rate. I know that there is reticence to extend him too far into the future because of his current health history. I also don't believe that Miami is working the Tua deal because they plan to milk him and let him walk.I also know that the cap will go up in future years, but I was wondering what people think of this philosophy, draft them, milk them, let them walk.It's almost a baseball/small market/moneyball approach.On one hand, it's nuts to draft a franchise QB just to let them walk, considering how hard it is to land one.On the other hand, how many QBs in the last 25 years can you name that have won multiple Super Bowls, as great as Brees, Rodgers, some others have been, having the expensive franchise QB hasn't worked out (repeatedly) for some of those teams.As far as repeat Super Bowl winners- Roethlisberger (refs helped vs Seahawks), P Manning (but for two different teams), Mahomes, Brady, and Eli Manning.In 25 years.What do you think? I'm just curious to hear the takes. I don't really have a horse in the race.