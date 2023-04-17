 Signing QBs long term | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Signing QBs long term

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
3,666
Reaction score
7,740
Age
55
Location
East Petersburg, PA
So, seeing the deal Jalen Hurts got
www.cbssports.com

Eagles' Jalen Hurts agrees to five-year, $255 million extension, becomes highest-paid player in NFL history

Hurts' average annual value of $51 million is more than any other player in league history
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
it brings to mind a comment I heard a talking head make a while back. (sorry, I don't remember who)
The comment was along the lines of, and I paraphrase
"Don't be surprised if you see teams start to draft QBs, milk them for 5 years, then let them walk; the cap hit is too debilitating to extend them."
Miami has Tua through his 5 years, at a reasonable rate. I know that there is reticence to extend him too far into the future because of his current health history. I also don't believe that Miami is working the Tua deal because they plan to milk him and let him walk.
I also know that the cap will go up in future years, but I was wondering what people think of this philosophy, draft them, milk them, let them walk.
It's almost a baseball/small market/moneyball approach.
On one hand, it's nuts to draft a franchise QB just to let them walk, considering how hard it is to land one.
On the other hand, how many QBs in the last 25 years can you name that have won multiple Super Bowls, as great as Brees, Rodgers, some others have been, having the expensive franchise QB hasn't worked out (repeatedly) for some of those teams.
As far as repeat Super Bowl winners- Roethlisberger (refs helped vs Seahawks), P Manning (but for two different teams), Mahomes, Brady, and Eli Manning.
In 25 years.
What do you think? I'm just curious to hear the takes. I don't really have a horse in the race.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
15,877
Reaction score
36,310
Location
Montreal
Bopkin02 said:
So, seeing the deal Jalen Hurts got
www.cbssports.com

Eagles' Jalen Hurts agrees to five-year, $255 million extension, becomes highest-paid player in NFL history

Hurts' average annual value of $51 million is more than any other player in league history
www.cbssports.com www.cbssports.com
it brings to mind a comment I heard a talking head make a while back. (sorry, I don't remember who)
The comment was along the lines of, and I paraphrase
"Don't be surprised if you see teams start to draft QBs, milk them for 5 years, then let them walk; the cap hit is too debilitating to extend them."
Miami has Tua through his 5 years, at a reasonable rate. I know that there is reticence to extend him too far into the future because of his current health history. I also don't believe that Miami is working the Tua deal because they plan to milk him and let him walk.
I also know that the cap will go up in future years, but I was wondering what people think of this philosophy, draft them, milk them, let them walk.
It's almost a baseball/small market/moneyball approach.
On one hand, it's nuts to draft a franchise QB just to let them walk, considering how hard it is to land one.
On the other hand, how many QBs in the last 25 years can you name that have won multiple Super Bowls, as great as Brees, Rodgers, some others have been, having the expensive franchise QB hasn't worked out (repeatedly) for some of those teams.
As far as repeat Super Bowl winners- Roethlisberger (refs helped vs Seahawks), P Manning (but for two different teams), Mahomes, Brady, and Eli Manning.
In 25 years.
What do you think? I'm just curious to hear the takes. I don't really have a horse in the race.
Click to expand...
No problem signing a top 5 guy long term... It's when you do that shit with guys like Jones and Carr that you're ****ing up.
 
TFK

TFK

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2020
Messages
429
Reaction score
1,045
Age
51
Location
NJ
I get what you're saying, but if Tua performs at a high level next season it will be hard to let him walk, because as all of us Dolphin fans have come to know ever since the day Marino retired, finding a high quality replacement QB isn't exactly the easiest thing in the world to do.
 
kcbrown

kcbrown

Life is what we make it.
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
5,358
Reaction score
2,006
Location
Atlanta via Exit 9 - New
I see what you are saying, but….Rosen, Henne, Pat White, Cleo Lemons, Fiedler, Pennington, Ray Lucas, Harrington, Culpepper, Cutler, etc…etc…etc….

It's just so had to find a QB - that you might as well sign the guy if he's your guy (i.e. a stellar QB).
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
20,463
Reaction score
49,038
Age
58
Location
My own little world
I would also point out that the "mechanics" of doing so would be difficult too.

If you had a good QB that you let walk, chances are you aren't going to have any top 5 draft picks with which to get the next one.
 
bward6460

bward6460

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
231
Reaction score
563
Age
31
Location
08051
QB is the one position you HAVE to pay if you find even a decent one. You're not competing without one and they're extremely hard to get.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom