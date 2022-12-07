 Simms telling some truth... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Simms telling some truth...

He can eat a dick, I personally don't care what his opinion is. And I'll tell you one thing his ass hasn't been right on Tua yet, so I'm not going to appreciate when his opinion is accurate in regards to Tua either. Simms is a ****ing tool that has no business in the position that he's in
 
arge13 said:
Not a huge fan as he's pissed me off a ton this year, but this is relatively bang on...

Click to expand...
I've been hammering this home all week and some posters just aren't getting it. This is why we weren't running the ball. They were open on every play...
 
danstilldaman said:
He can eat a dick, I personally don't care what his opinion is. And I'll tell you one thing his ass hasn't been right on Tua yet, so I'm not going to appreciate when his opinion is accurate in regards to Tua either. Simms is a ****ing tool that has no business in the position that he's in
Click to expand...
Why don't you tell us how you really feel. Don't sugarcoat it... :lol:
 
I was able to get through the first 5-6 minutes and I agree with what he's saying 100% in that time span... Couldnt make it further because the dude reminds me of Ricky Bobby the way he handles himself and I have a hard time taking him seriously...
 
