Simms thinks Hill, Waddle, and X will have huge season in AFC East.

DOLFANMIKE
- Feb 16, 2002
- 5,381
- 3,855
- SO CAL
Mike McDaniel: Mike Gesicki has attacked run blocking with full vigor - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been much better known for his receiving skill than his blocking skill over the first few years of his career.But there’s potential for that to change in 2022.New head coach Mike McDaniel figures to make the Dolphins run game much more effective, given one of...
Simms hates on us a lot, But he thinks our team has some special players.