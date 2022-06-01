 Simms thinks Hill, Waddle, and X will have huge season in AFC East. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Simms thinks Hill, Waddle, and X will have huge season in AFC East.

DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,381
Reaction score
3,855
Location
SO CAL
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Mike McDaniel: Mike Gesicki has attacked run blocking with full vigor - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been much better known for his receiving skill than his blocking skill over the first few years of his career.But there’s potential for that to change in 2022.New head coach Mike McDaniel figures to make the Dolphins run game much more effective, given one of...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Simms hates on us a lot, But he thinks our team has some special players.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
30,129
Reaction score
33,095
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
The kid really is brain dead. How can you come on a national stage and say Tua is pure garbage and going to stink up the joint and then say his supporting cast is going to have a huge year?

My apologies if he said Bridgewater is going to have have a huge season but I just can't read anything with Simms name attached to it.
 
BlueUndertow

BlueUndertow

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
1,105
Reaction score
1,256
Simms: "Hill and Waddle will have monster seasons, like 2000 yards each."
Q: "Won't that mean Tua will have a good season too?"
Simms: "No, all that yardage will be from Tua fumbles or WR jet sweeps. Tua will have negative yardage. I've seen Tua play and his arm is so weak the ball goes backwards."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom