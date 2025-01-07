 Simple Answer to our pathetic short-yardage failures | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Simple Answer to our pathetic short-yardage failures

1736281082991.png


Give me Skattebo in the 5th and we're set for short-yardage/goal line for the next 5+ years

This team needs to get more physical. Draft the nastiest OL and this dude and we can slowly morph into the Lions/Eagles
 
I am a fan for sure.

You do need to find some interior OL who can move NFL caliber DL, something we don't have.

But love this kid for sure.

The only problem I see is that Jaylen Wright needs to be a much bigger part of the 2025 team already, so Cam would be a short yardage specialist for awhile.

Which I am ok with.

I think this kid ends up going higher than expected. Alot of people are going to like him.
 
*Dallas.
 
Highly doubt that he'll last till the 5th round but if he does, I'm all for it
 
I dont think he falls to the 5th after his bowl game performance but if he did that’d be great. I’d go with wright and him as primary backs and move Achane to wide out. Achane would still get occasional carries but more like 5-8 per game rather than be a primary back.
 
He looks like the exact opposite of the type of player Grier and McDaniel would covet. Unless he’s injury prone.
 
He was on draft radar before he murked Texas. I would not be surprised if he was a 2nd or 3rd round pick. I watched 5 ASU games this year and kid is a stud. Wore down teams and broke them. Very underated catching the ball as well. 100% would love to snag him.
 
Love it. Also, I think Miami should target a quarterback who can give them wins above average in quarterback sneaks.
 
No way, after his Bowl performance and the year he has had, that he will be there in the 5th round.
 
the one thing he clearly lacks is breakaway speed so teams might not want him as their #1 back. we have plenty of speed, so he'd be a perfect fit here
 
