Simplified Playoff Scenarios

Those of you looking at playoff chances simplified after yesterday:

-Obviously win out and we are in (best case scenario)

-IF Ravens lose tonight: Raiders game is a must win for us and we need one of the other two to be in.

-IF Ravens win tonight: we pretty much need to win out to get in with Ravens easy remaining schedule (Jags, Giants, Bengals)

-In order for Division: Bills need to lose out (Patriots and Denver) including week 18 to Us..... and we need to win out.

**These scenarios are all keeping in mind Ravens win their last three games and Colts not losing out**

We should all be HUGE Browns fans tonight! Steelers losing last night will help #7 seed in playoffs because Chiefs are looking at the Bye currently so #7 seed likely won’t have to go to Kansas City now round 1.
 
At this point we need all wins imo, a loss will keep us out. One game at a time. Colts/Bills are playing like playoff teams, we are not there yet with zero running game.
 
11 wins just to get a wildcard. so annoying. really annoying. last year 8 wins gets you the 7 seed.
 
6 wins gets you the division title in the NFC East.

This team is decimated by injuries and has 0 playmakers on offense. We are not ready for the playoffs. We are a playoff team, we just aren't ready for the playoffs.
 
bane said:
11 wins just to get a wildcard. so annoying. really annoying. last year 8 wins gets you the 7 seed.
While teams like Washington win their division and get in with 5 wins..
That makes no sense to me. It never has!
 
I just saw a tweet that our chances to make the playoffs actually go DOWN if the Ravens lose tonight. Totally didn't make sense to me.
Ravens and the Raiders have to be our only real competition for that final spot at this point
 
This is going to be tough. Really hope Baltimore loses tonight for more wiggle room. I feel like every prime time game I watch the team we need to lose wins hahahaha. If we can hang on we may get some help (Parker, Williams, Gaskin) granted not great help, but help. Need to weather the storm. Our defense should smother the patriots but make mistakes on offense/specials and they will capitalize.
 
NYFINest said:
I just saw a tweet that our chances to make the playoffs actually go DOWN if the Ravens lose tonight. Totally didn't make sense to me.
Ravens and the Raiders have to be our only real competition for that final spot at this point
I saw that too, makes no sense. If the Ravens lose tonight we can get in at 10-6 otherwise we have to hope they lose to the Giants next week or we’d need 11-5.

Browns are riding high, why do I feel like they’ll get smacked down tonight. Where is the game?
 
NYFINest said:
I just saw a tweet that our chances to make the playoffs actually go DOWN if the Ravens lose tonight. Totally didn't make sense to me.
Ravens and the Raiders have to be our only real competition for that final spot at this point
Whoever tweeted that is lost. With a Baltimore win tonight we have to win out. Period! If we tie them with a 10-6 record (if they lose to Giants somehow after winning tonight) they hold better conference record and and get in.
 
FinsFanforlife1 said:
Those of you looking at playoff chances simplified after yesterday:

-Obviously win out and we are in (best case scenario)

-IF Ravens lose tonight: Raiders game is a must win for us and we need one of the other two to be in.

-IF Ravens win tonight: we pretty much need to win out to get in with Ravens easy remaining schedule (Jags, Giants, Bengals)

-In order for Division: Bills need to lose out (Patriots and Denver) including week 18 to Us..... and we need to win out.

**These scenarios are all keeping in mind Ravens win their last three games and Colts not losing out**

We should all be HUGE Browns fans tonight! Steelers losing last night will help #7 seed in playoffs because Chiefs are looking at the Bye currently so #7 seed likely won’t have to go to Kansas City now round 1.
Dude, you should really look at the Ravens schedule after tonight. Then come back. Their chances are better than ours. We have to win out, no other choices
 
DuderinoN703 said:
Washington likely finishes .500 this year. Not great but certainly not 5 win awful.
We'll see! Alex Smith leg finally gave out on him. Can't underestimate how well he took care of the ball as QB. Now, Haskin takes over and nearly threw a couple of INTs when they were leading against the 49ers.
 
FinsFanforlife1 said:
Whoever tweeted that is lost. With a Baltimore win tonight we have to win out. Period! If we tie them with a 10-6 record (if they lose to Giants somehow after winning tonight) they hold better conference record
EasyRider said:
Dude, you should really look at the Ravens schedule after tonight. Then come back. Their chances are better than ours. We have to win out, no other choice.
IF Ravens win tonight they will have to lose week 18 to Bengals for us to have a shot at getting in playoffs going 2-3 over our last 3 games.
Ravens losing tonight automatically allows us to beat the Raiders and one other game to get in.
 
ANUFan said:
We'll see! Alex Smith leg finally gave out on him. Can't underestimate how well he took care of the ball as QB. Now, Haskin takes over and nearly threw a couple of INTs when they were leading against the 49ers.
They don’t need much from the QB when the defense is playing well. They’ll beat Carolina and Philly to finish 8-8 IMO.
 
Its a gift in itself to even have this type of talk this late in the season. 2020 was a crappy year but the Fins gave us a lil sweetener. So proud of this team and coach flo for giving us the year of excitement and hope.
 
