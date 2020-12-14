Simplified Playoff Scenarios

FinsFanforlife1
Those of you looking at playoff chances simplified after yesterday:
-Obviously win out and we are in (best case scenario)
-IF Ravens lose tonight: Raiders game is a must win for us and we need one of the other two to be in.
-IF Ravens win tonight: we pretty much need to win out to get in with Ravens easy remaining schedule (Jags, Giants, Bengals)
-In order for Division: Bills need to lose out (Patriots and Denver) including week 18 to Us..... and we need to win out.
**These scenarios are all keeping in mind Ravens win their last three games and Colts not losing out**
We should all be HUGE Browns fans tonight! Steelers losing last night will help #7 seed in playoffs because Chiefs are looking at the Bye currently so #7 seed likely won’t have to go to Kansas City now round 1.
