Since going 3 and 0.

eric1317
Rookie
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2007
- Messages
- 469
- Reaction score
- 125
- Location
Rochester, MN
This season has been a nightmare. I’ve never seen so many questionable calls go against us. I truly believe the nfl is punishing that moron Ross. But on top of that we have been plagued with injuries. It seems every week we lose another starter sometimes two. Concussiongate got the NFL PA after us. I’d like to forget this year ever happened.
But while the offense has been stagnant the last few games, overall it is vastly improved over last season. I’m hoping with another install and a fresh start next year the offense will be more adaptable and will reduce the amount of stupid penalties . Maybe a new D coordinator too. For some of you McDaniels and Tua have gone from the greatest thing since sliced bread to hot trash in 5 games. Like it or not we are tied to them.
