Since going 3 and 0.

I believe injuries have been the biggest issues with the Dolphins and why the season hasn’t worked out as we hoped it would. While injuries are part of the game. The Dolphins have suffered injuries at positions they just don’t have a lot of quality depth.



Tua has missed 3 and a half games because of concussion issues and the Dolphins have lost all those games. Losing both of the Jones’s in the secondary along with Needham and with Howard struggling all season, the secondary went from the strength on the team to a major weakness.



Armstead helped the offensive line to improve over its play in 2021early in the season but he has missed time with injuries and he has struggled the last few games he did play after sustaining his latest arm injury. Jackson and Eichenberg were starting offensive linemen when the season began that have missed much of the season with injuries.



The depth on the OL just isn’t good enough to overcome the absence of Armstead , Jackson, and Eichenberg.



When they have their starters on the field, the Dolphins can beat any team in the league. Unfortunately when they have a number of injuries and are forced to play a lot of backups, they are a very mediocre team at best.



They have been in every game they have lost the past 5 weeks but they just haven’t been good enough to win any of those games and I believe injuries to key players have had a lot to do with the struggles the Dolphins have had in those games.



The teams with better depth are able to overcome injuries but unfortunately the Dolphins just don’t have quality depth at many positions at this time.