Since going 3 and 0.

This season has been a nightmare. I’ve never seen so many questionable calls go against us. I truly believe the nfl is punishing that moron Ross. But on top of that we have been plagued with injuries. It seems every week we lose another starter sometimes two. Concussiongate got the NFL PA after us. I’d like to forget this year ever happened.

But while the offense has been stagnant the last few games, overall it is vastly improved over last season. I’m hoping with another install and a fresh start next year the offense will be more adaptable and will reduce the amount of stupid penalties . Maybe a new D coordinator too. For some of you McDaniels and Tua have gone from the greatest thing since sliced bread to hot trash in 5 games. Like it or not we are tied to them.
 
You’re statement that we turn to hot trash in five games implies we are not vastly improved in fact if you could say not very good. The key to success is consistently being good.. We have a lot of issues, as always, and I am under the opinion we need a major overhaul.
 
I don’t think we are hot trash I think we need to adapt as the season progresses and eliminate stupid mistakes.it would also be nice if refs called DPI the same for both teams.
 
True but that’s not what’s happening. We have regressed and not improved even on some of the correctable areas such as penalties, speeding up the playcalling etc.
 
1

I believe injuries have been the biggest issues with the Dolphins and why the season hasn’t worked out as we hoped it would. While injuries are part of the game. The Dolphins have suffered injuries at positions they just don’t have a lot of quality depth.

Tua has missed 3 and a half games because of concussion issues and the Dolphins have lost all those games. Losing both of the Jones’s in the secondary along with Needham and with Howard struggling all season, the secondary went from the strength on the team to a major weakness.

Armstead helped the offensive line to improve over its play in 2021early in the season but he has missed time with injuries and he has struggled the last few games he did play after sustaining his latest arm injury. Jackson and Eichenberg were starting offensive linemen when the season began that have missed much of the season with injuries.

The depth on the OL just isn’t good enough to overcome the absence of Armstead , Jackson, and Eichenberg.

When they have their starters on the field, the Dolphins can beat any team in the league. Unfortunately when they have a number of injuries and are forced to play a lot of backups, they are a very mediocre team at best.

They have been in every game they have lost the past 5 weeks but they just haven’t been good enough to win any of those games and I believe injuries to key players have had a lot to do with the struggles the Dolphins have had in those games.

The teams with better depth are able to overcome injuries but unfortunately the Dolphins just don’t have quality depth at many positions at this time.
 
Dude, Ross is punishing us with his humiliation rituals. He is smoking a cigar and laughing his ass off about Phins fans suffering because he hired Grier and McDaniel. Both of these hires are total troll jobs. Ross likes spending billions on the team just to make us all suffer.
 
And yet we keep adding oft injured players and pay them top salary to never see the field. Just doesn’t make sense
 
Consistency in personnel would help with that as well as another year to be more familiar with the offense. Once the offense is more familiar to everyone it may also be easier to adapt the system.
 
Of course not but we seem to be attracted to those type of players and the payoff hasn’t exactly worked out. Specifically on free agents. I
 
I hear you man but it just seems like other teams get it done quicker. Lots of quarterbacks going down and just don’t see the consistent hiccups like we have on a regular basis. Just watch the 49ers, Ravens, and see what they do versus us and the mistakes are glaring. Even the Jets don’t seem to have the same excuse as us getting plays off and formation issues.
 
