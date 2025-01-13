Singleton and Allen returning to Penn State.

The Ghost
I guess that’s one of the positives from the NIL movement, guys aren’t pressed into declaring for the draft with those mid round grades, a guy like Singleton can afford to better his stock. Singleton went to my High School in Pa so I have a bit of interest in his career, even though I am Buckeyes fan.
A lot of those mid round RBs just got a huge bump as both Penn State backs are returning for their senior seasons.
