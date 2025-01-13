 Singleton and Allen returning to Penn State. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Singleton and Allen returning to Penn State.

The Ghost

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
18,798
Reaction score
37,427
Location
Bethlehem, Pa
I guess that’s one of the positives from the NIL movement, guys aren’t pressed into declaring for the draft with those mid round grades, a guy like Singleton can afford to better his stock. Singleton went to my High School in Pa so I have a bit of interest in his career, even though I am Buckeyes fan.

A lot of those mid round RBs just got a huge bump as both Penn State backs are returning for their senior seasons.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom