 SI's Scouting Report on Brewer

SI's Scouting Report on Brewer

Versatility

One of the reasons the Titans held on to Brewer when he was a UDFA was his positional versatility. Brewer started three games at right guard in 2021, 15 games at left guard in 2022 and 17 starts at center in 2023.

He’s more than capable of playing all three offensive line positions. His best tape is definitely at center, but his versatility is an immediate boon to Miami’s depleted offensive line group.

Last season, the Dolphins had to do a lot of cross-training on the interior of the offensive line. Injuries took their toll on the unit, leading to some players playing out of place.

In theory, Brewer can help the Dolphins mitigate that moving forward. Brewer can step in immediately if someone like Liam Echienberg is at his best playing left guard and the Dolphins' right guard goes down.
 
Movement Skills

This is probably the reason the Dolphins targeted Brewer in the first place. We know how much Mike McDaniel covets speed on offense. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s reserving that love of speed for the skill positions.

Brewer is a wildly athletic center on film. Tennessee asked him to make a lot of reach blocks and get to the second level in space. He spent a lot of time cutting linebackers and sealing backside runs.

Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn offered that last season, but the team clearly missed it when those players went down. Brewer isn’t quite as stout as those players, but there’s no question he can reach the same landmarks.

Despite going undrafted, Brewer tested incredibly well ahead of the 2020 draft. He finished with an 8.95 out of 10 relative athletic score (RAS). He finished with above-average marks in the vertical jump (34 inches), broad jump (9 feet 5 inches) and 40-yard dash (4.97).

His 1.69 10-yard split — more important than the 40 for offensive linemen — received an elite grade.

The Dolphins love to run outside zone concepts, and Brewer, with his athletic numbers, should have no problem winning in that area.
 
