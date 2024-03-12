SI's Scouting Report on Brewer

Movement Skills



This is probably the reason the Dolphins targeted Brewer in the first place. We know how much Mike McDaniel covets speed on offense. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s reserving that love of speed for the skill positions.



Brewer is a wildly athletic center on film. Tennessee asked him to make a lot of reach blocks and get to the second level in space. He spent a lot of time cutting linebackers and sealing backside runs.



Connor Williams and Isaiah Wynn offered that last season, but the team clearly missed it when those players went down. Brewer isn’t quite as stout as those players, but there’s no question he can reach the same landmarks.



Despite going undrafted, Brewer tested incredibly well ahead of the 2020 draft. He finished with an 8.95 out of 10 relative athletic score (RAS). He finished with above-average marks in the vertical jump (34 inches), broad jump (9 feet 5 inches) and 40-yard dash (4.97).



His 1.69 10-yard split — more important than the 40 for offensive linemen — received an elite grade.



The Dolphins love to run outside zone concepts, and Brewer, with his athletic numbers, should have no problem winning in that area.