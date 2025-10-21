 Sit Tua? That is a dream…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sit Tua? That is a dream….

…..that he hopes comes true.

He doesn’t want to get hurt.

He’s rattled.

He’s ostracized himself.

He’s not trying anymore.

He’d LOVE to ride the pine. He still gets paid, goes home, and isn’t sore as hell that night.

It’s obvious to me (and I suspect most of you) that he is no longer interested in football.

He’d love to sit for another year, and then fly away to the beach with his family and millions.
 
Judge him by his actions? Ok.

He threw his teammates under the bus.
 
The only way Tua get sat is if there is a fire sale. I'm cool with that. Let this chubby **** take his lumps until the back breaks. So sick of this ****ing idiot.
 
The thing is, people are acting like his behavior is new, but the guy has always been happy to not take blame, he’s often deflected, he’s always been combative when asked about his play, mistakes, or stats showing a certain trend, he publicly attacked Flores after he left (and yeah, we all dislike Flores, but it was petty), he’s always come across as a bit pompous and oblivious.

I don’t really care one way or the other about Tua outside of what he does for the Dolphins, but him throwing his teammates under the bus or appearing to check out mentally doesn’t strike me as being as shocking as it appears to be for others.
 
I wasn't part of the group that supported him. I saw this coming a mile away. He's not a leader. He's a front-runner. Dude cannot get it done when things aren't crimson and clover. Never has been that dude.
 
I didn’t think you posted it, did you? I thought @MercMan accidentally included his comment as part of your quote, making it look like you said it. That’s why when you click on it, it links to your original post that started the thread. Maybe I’m wrong, but that’s what I thought had happened.
 
No, I know you weren’t. You and I had some late night (and possibly altered state) conversations about it a few years ago. Never liked the pick, never understood the zealot like support of the guy.

I was admittedly on the fence after 2023, thought it was possibly fool’s gold, but was more than happy to be wrong if it wasn’t. Even defended him when I felt people who I agreed with about him not being the answer were going too far to bash him after games that weren’t actually that bad. But I was a vocal member of the, “do not give him a contract” group, to the point of probably being a nuisance on the forum last summer.
 
Bro, I was ready to admit my fault after 2023. I just want this team to thrive. The end of 2023 was the beginning of the end. The contract. That shoulda never happened.
 
