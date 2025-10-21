Sit Tua? That is a dream….

multistage
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2015
- Messages
- 1,746
- Reaction score
- 3,587
- Location
- Northwest Iowa
…..that he hopes comes true.
He doesn’t want to get hurt.
He’s rattled.
He’s ostracized himself.
He’s not trying anymore.
He’d LOVE to ride the pine. He still gets paid, goes home, and isn’t sore as hell that night.
It’s obvious to me (and I suspect most of you) that he is no longer interested in football.
He’d love to sit for another year, and then fly away to the beach with his family and millions.
He doesn’t want to get hurt.
He’s rattled.
He’s ostracized himself.
He’s not trying anymore.
He’d LOVE to ride the pine. He still gets paid, goes home, and isn’t sore as hell that night.
It’s obvious to me (and I suspect most of you) that he is no longer interested in football.
He’d love to sit for another year, and then fly away to the beach with his family and millions.