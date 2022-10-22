 ** SITE FUNDRAISER FOR SNF & Tua's return ** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

** SITE FUNDRAISER FOR SNF & Tua's return **

Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
20,605
Reaction score
16,369
Location
NE, Indiana
Hey guys, I know it might feel like we just did one of these, but this feels like a big time game coming up! We havent been on SNF in forever, and I think we're all pretty stoked to see Tua back. And hopefuly get some good revenge on Flores' new team. But we're about halfway to our donation goal for this month, so hopefully we can get there this week!

Post up your props and have fun with it!

-$15 if we win
-$5 per Tua TD
-$5 if we throw for over 300
-$5 if we rush over 100
-$5 per defensive turnover
-$2 per sack (how about for either one, against us and ones we get?! .... thanks OL in advance)
-$1 every time the announce crew brings up any former Miami drama w/ Flores / Tua's relationship (might need help tracking that one)

Let's get that win boys!!!!!
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
20,605
Reaction score
16,369
Location
NE, Indiana
Let's get some revenge from this game!!



cmyxic5pc3n97osdsn85


miami-dolphins-v-pittsburgh-steelers128134.jpg




And who can forget when they just outright stepped on Ricky's shoulder that game??


1666457693934.jpeg


How about when Tony McDaniel comes up from a pile WITH the football and somehow the refs say the Steelers recover it? Are we gonna have to fight both the refs and steelers yet again?

1666457824203.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom