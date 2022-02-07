 Six Nations Rugby | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Six Nations Rugby

Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
5,725
Reaction score
12,571
Location
A Cardboard Box
This is some good stuff. Rugby is a hell of a sport and I wish we saw more of it in America.

Something to watch over the next few weekends!

www.sixnationsrugby.com

Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship - Six Nations Rugby

The Official Website of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales
www.sixnationsrugby.com
 
It's up again and I'm happy to report Scotland has defeated England in a rousing 29-23 game.

In other news, officials banned Tom Jones' Delilah so Welsh fans came out in droves to sing it lustily before they got crushed by Ireland, 34-10.
 
