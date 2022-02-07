Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 5,725
- Reaction score
- 12,571
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
This is some good stuff. Rugby is a hell of a sport and I wish we saw more of it in America.
Something to watch over the next few weekends!
Something to watch over the next few weekends!
Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship - Six Nations Rugby
The Official Website of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship featuring England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales
www.sixnationsrugby.com