Six out for latest Covid casualties

Dolphins add Raekwon Davis, Shaq Lawson, four more to COVID-19 list; Activate Malcolm Perry, Zach Sieler The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday the addition of six players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Teams are required to place players on the list if they test positive for the coronavirus or if they...

"Placed on the list on Thursday were defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, defensive tackle Benito Jones, safety Brandon Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, defensive end Shaq Lawson and wide receiver Kirk Merritt. The team also announced they were activating running back Malcolm Perry and defensive tackle Zach Sieler from the list. Perry was added to the list on August 4 while Sieler was placed on the list on July 31."