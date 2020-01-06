Sizing up the Dolphins’ options with their three first-round picks

Albert Romano
In some ways for Dolphins followers, this NFL season felt like an appetizer to the 2020 NFL Draft and Miami’s 14 picks, including three in the first round and two in the second. Most of the focus on Monday was on the potential of landing Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No 5, but other needs also will be addressed that first day.
An early look at the options:
Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/barry-jackson/article238752833.html#storylink=cpy
