Skylar gets a job!

stillhardcore
Active Roster
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2024
- Messages
- 916
- Reaction score
- 1,094
- Location
- Georgia
Saw where the Steelers signed Skylar Thompson as a backup today. They may go into '25 with only Russell Wilson + Skylar signed. I am betting Skylar does a little better with a run game and more than 1.5 secs to throw. He will never be starter, but he may become a solid backup. Have not seen anyone not named Tua do well in McGoon's offense, save for that Huntley game against the Browns. I will root for the kid. We have a VERY complicated, finesse offense in Mia and it is not QB-friendly IMO.