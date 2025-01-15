 Skylar gets a job! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Skylar gets a job!

stillhardcore

stillhardcore

Saw where the Steelers signed Skylar Thompson as a backup today. They may go into '25 with only Russell Wilson + Skylar signed. I am betting Skylar does a little better with a run game and more than 1.5 secs to throw. He will never be starter, but he may become a solid backup. Have not seen anyone not named Tua do well in McGoon's offense, save for that Huntley game against the Browns. I will root for the kid. We have a VERY complicated, finesse offense in Mia and it is not QB-friendly IMO.
 
