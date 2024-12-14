Skylar Thompson CUT

Well, this was inevitable. But, I really think mcdummy did him a huge disservice. How can you come in, adjust your whole offense to the strengths of one player, but not realize you will need to do that to the back ups as well as they are not tua... the strengths and weaknesses are different for **** sakes. Mcdummy hasn't changed the offense for not one of them. Unfortunately, I think it's mcdummy that should be gone first. So he saves one job, and gets a lot of others fired.



Either way, not sad or happy to see him gone. Just meh. We will still be a mess regardless. Watch Thompson go to another team and at least look like a solid back up.