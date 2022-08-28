Skylar Thompson - One pass above them all

Danny said: Tanny had the arm but was never very good at escaping the sack and then throwing the ball......Skylar was pressured a few times pretty hard and yet found a way to get away while keeping his eyes downfield Click to expand...

Yup, right about tannehill and right about Skylar imo… Skylar keeps his head downfield while scramblingHe was a good scrambler in college and would not hesitate to run, that’s something he didn’t do much of but still has in his reportoire.Observation from camp was that all the QBs Practiced going left and right on the bootsNo favoritism in this sceme, you better be able to throw going both ways, it’s how you can move the pocket every other playIt always bothered the hell out of me when the boot game was not used enough, don’t care if it cuts the reads in half, if your going both ways consistently the defense never knows what the hell is going onI think they booted Tua 6 times in his Limited repsFreakin awesome man.They only thing I really want to see from tua is the conscious cut of the defense with his legs, like just abort the play when you see the backs of the defenders trying to chase waddle and hill and run man, just run