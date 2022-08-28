 Skylar Thompson - One pass above them all | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Skylar Thompson - One pass above them all

mandal24

Disclaimer: Tua is our starting QB and I'm all in!

ST had one pass early in the 3rd quarter which was on par with a Rodgers/Mahomes/Allen

Rolling to his left, throws ACROSS HIS BODY from his own 41-ish yard line to EZ at the 12 yard line who's double-covered and hits him right in the hands. That's almost a 50 yard pass, right on the money.

For those who didn't see it, or want to see it again...One of the most gorgeous passes I've seen a Dolphin make since Marino himself (No, I'm not saying ST is Marino)

Start at 0:11 seconds

 
djphinfan said:
Tannehill can make that throw as well
I'd argue Tannehill had the arm strength and the athleticism to get the ball downfield but not hit the guy in the hands. His deep ball was pretty below average.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

mandal24 said:
Disclaimer: Tua is our starting QB and I'm all in!

ST had one pass early in the 3rd quarter which was on par with a Rodgers/Mahomes/Allen

Rolling to his left, throws ACROSS HIS BODY from his own 41-ish yard line to EZ at the 12 yard line who's double-covered and hits him right in the hands. That's almost a 50 yard pass, right on the money.

For those who didn't see it, or want to see it again...One of the most gorgeous passes I've seen a Dolphin make since Marino himself (No, I'm not saying ST is Marino)

Start at 0:11 seconds

Yes. That's the aggressiveness we should expect from our QB. There's only one possible bad outcome...an INT...but two possible great outcomes. We got the 2nd one there with the (rightly called, surprisingly) PI call.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

djphinfan said:
Tannehill can make that throw as well
Tannehill's 60+ yard DART to Stills, against San Diego in, IIRC, 2016, was the best throw I've seen this team make since Marino. That throw was insane.

Defender in his face bearing down...launched that rocket, and got leveled. And the pass couldn't have been more perfect, 60+ air yards.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

mandal24 said:
I'd argue Tannehill had the arm strength and the athleticism to get the ball downfield but not hit the guy in the hands. His deep ball was pretty below average.
I disagree, Tannehill was deadly accurate on the move in both directions, and that play was on the move going to the off hand side, it was His biggest strength that was criminally underused by the regimes he played under when he was here

I didn’t want him here to be our Qb of the future but I always gave him that credit
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

djphinfan said:
I disagree, Tannehill was deadly accurate on the move in both directions, it was His biggest strength that was criminally underused by the regimes he played under when he was here

I don’t want him here to be our Qb of the future but I always gave him that credit
Unfortunately for him, his pocket presence still hasn't progressed to where it needs to be for him to be elite. He still takes too much heat on his own.

And, dare I say it and agree 100% with you Deej, he still doesn't take off unscripted enough.
 
Danny

Danny

Tanny had the arm but was never very good at escaping the sack and then throwing the ball......Skylar was pressured a few times pretty hard and yet found a way to get away while keeping his eyes downfield
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

PhinFan1968 said:
Unfortunately for him, his pocket presence still hasn't progressed to where it needs to be for him to be elite. He still takes too much heat on his own.

And, dare I say it and agree 100% with you Deej, he still doesn't take off unscripted enough.
With all the play action here and the scripted movement of the pocket to both sides this is the scheme he needs to be in ..

But I always believe a Qb has to be able to make some individual plays on the road in a hostile environment to lead a team to a championship.

Tua still has that to prove that trait and I think it’s why the critics have the numbers the do..

I seen him do it at a high level in college but not to much in the pros yet..

Need a little room to see that rush coming ya know, he hasn’t had that in two years playing behind the worst online in football
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Danny said:
Tanny had the arm but was never very good at escaping the sack and then throwing the ball......Skylar was pressured a few times pretty hard and yet found a way to get away while keeping his eyes downfield
Facts.
 
IMAWriter

IMAWriter

PhinFan1968 said:
Yes. That's the aggressiveness we should expect from our QB. There's only one possible bad outcome...an INT...but two possible great outcomes. We got the 2nd one there with the (rightly called, surprisingly) PI call.
Well, an incompletion isn’t exactly a good outcome, my friend.
 
Sirspud

mandal24 said:
I'd argue Tannehill had the arm strength and the athleticism to get the ball downfield but not hit the guy in the hands. His deep ball was pretty below average.
Tannehill has made plays like that all the time in Tennessee.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Danny said:
Tanny had the arm but was never very good at escaping the sack and then throwing the ball......Skylar was pressured a few times pretty hard and yet found a way to get away while keeping his eyes downfield
Yup, right about tannehill and right about Skylar imo… Skylar keeps his head downfield while scrambling

He was a good scrambler in college and would not hesitate to run, that’s something he didn’t do much of but still has in his reportoire.

Observation from camp was that all the QBs Practiced going left and right on the boots

No favoritism in this sceme, you better be able to throw going both ways, it’s how you can move the pocket every other play

It always bothered the hell out of me when the boot game was not used enough, don’t care if it cuts the reads in half, if your going both ways consistently the defense never knows what the hell is going on

I think they booted Tua 6 times in his Limited reps

Freakin awesome man.

They only thing I really want to see from tua is the conscious cut of the defense with his legs, like just abort the play when you see the backs of the defenders trying to chase waddle and hill and run man, just run
 
