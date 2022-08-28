Skylar Thompson - One pass above them all

Disclaimer: Tua is our starting QB and I'm all in!
ST had one pass early in the 3rd quarter which was on par with a Rodgers/Mahomes/Allen
Rolling to his left, throws ACROSS HIS BODY from his own 41-ish yard line to EZ at the 12 yard line who's double-covered and hits him right in the hands. That's almost a 50 yard pass, right on the money.
For those who didn't see it, or want to see it again...One of the most gorgeous passes I've seen a Dolphin make since Marino himself (No, I'm not saying ST is Marino)
Start at 0:11 seconds
ST had one pass early in the 3rd quarter which was on par with a Rodgers/Mahomes/Allen
Rolling to his left, throws ACROSS HIS BODY from his own 41-ish yard line to EZ at the 12 yard line who's double-covered and hits him right in the hands. That's almost a 50 yard pass, right on the money.
For those who didn't see it, or want to see it again...One of the most gorgeous passes I've seen a Dolphin make since Marino himself (No, I'm not saying ST is Marino)
Start at 0:11 seconds
Last edited: