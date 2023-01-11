Skylar Thompson positives

I think if you watch the press conference McDaniel brought up a lot of good points:



About 13:40 into this video





1. He started only 1 game previously and never finished it. The only reps he was doing was indoor with scout team reps and preseason stuff all season.

2. He's aware of the score, but no turnovers and 1 sack against the Jets

3. They had more total yards against the Jets than they did against Buffalo when they won. And the Jets are 3rd best passing D (Buffalo 15th).



Skylar's PFF grade was 73.4 against the Jets. Very solidly above average.