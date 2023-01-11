 Skylar Thompson positives | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Skylar Thompson positives

I think if you watch the press conference McDaniel brought up a lot of good points:

About 13:40 into this video


1. He started only 1 game previously and never finished it. The only reps he was doing was indoor with scout team reps and preseason stuff all season.
2. He's aware of the score, but no turnovers and 1 sack against the Jets
3. They had more total yards against the Jets than they did against Buffalo when they won. And the Jets are 3rd best passing D (Buffalo 15th).

Skylar's PFF grade was 73.4 against the Jets. Very solidly above average.
 
Gotta let the kid run if you want to have any chance with him. Open the playbook up a bit more. He did well in the pocket for the most part, made some bad reads, but overall wasnt too bad for being restricted. If they want any feasibly chance at winning this game Skylar has to run with the ball.
 
That’s not a good look for PFF.

His QB rating was 76.3 and QBR 14.8, well below average which is how he played.

ST will need to significantly step up his play while still not turning the ball over for the Dolphins to be competitive this week.

Outlook, not good.
 
