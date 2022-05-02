 Skylar Thompson predraft Analysis -you'll love it | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Skylar Thompson predraft Analysis -you'll love it

Lets see what it looks like in preseason of course but He's a tough SOB who can make plays and manage a team, maybe he can be our long time backup and do something good when he gets his opps.
 
If I can't offload my late picks I'm fine taking a QB in the 6th or 7th any year. The upside is way smaller than the downside and I'm that range you aren't getting starters anywhere regardless. Special teams if you're lucky you might get a late round guy on the unit.
 
If this guy is as smart and as tough as the analyst suggests, we could have a gem here.

I liked what he said about Thompson being downgraded for production reasons because I've always believed most touts just follow the stats, rather than doing the real film work.

...and Hell... Kansas State... it's not like they usually win much... except with Thompson, they did beat some good teams in high-scoring matchups.

If we were to get a Garrapolo type, and hold him for a few years, I'll be stoked.
 
The hope with him is he can be a backup in a year and we let Teddy leave.

Which yea, if that happens and we have a cheap backup QB on the roster that we trust- all for it.
 
