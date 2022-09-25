SKylar Thompson

raving
Starter
- Joined
- May 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,986
- Reaction score
- 1,221
- Age
- 57
- Location
- in my house
I’ve been saying it since the second I saw him play. This kid deserves to get his chance next week .
Dolphin fans get to wake up today at the DISASTER I call Teddy Bridgewater.
Cmon folks enjoy the young star we drafted - as he will continue to surprise the world!
Dolphin fans get to wake up today at the DISASTER I call Teddy Bridgewater.
Cmon folks enjoy the young star we drafted - as he will continue to surprise the world!