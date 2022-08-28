Skyler or Teddy

tay0365 said: I said a while back if both Skyler and Teddy were about the same, you have to go with the experienced QB, then hope Skyler survives after being cut to bring back.



Well, it has not been close, and I am sure most might feel the same (Or maybe not), but Skyler has been to special, and has looked too much superior to Teddy to go with safe bet of keeping the experienced Bridgewater over Skyler Thompson.



I am hoping we go the smart option, and keep Skyler. Click to expand...

"special"? That seems like overstated rhetoric to me."smart option"? That really would depend on the future, and its outcome.Having said that, I'm a little "torn" on this one. Many have said that if Tua goes down, it won't make a difference anyway. I would disagree with that. If Tua has to miss (say) 3 games during a relatively easy stretch in the schedule, it's a completely different situation than if he is out for the season.It's pretty risky to go into the season with an inexperienced #2 any way you look at it. On the other hand, I'm not really a fan of Bridgewater, but I do believe he isn't mistake prone, and the weapons/scheme/game planning ability of McD could carry us for a limited time with him as the trigger man. I don't really know (none of us do) where ST is at with reads/decision making against more complex, regular season, game planned defenses, against starting quality defensive players. That's where TB's experience may make the difference.The reality is that only the coaches are in a position to make the determination whether, or not ST is ready for live bullets NFL QB play. Even if he is, I would have a hard time cutting TB, and eating 6.5mil.I wouldn't be against working out some kind of trade, perhaps covering part of TB's salary, and getting a mid rd pick in return if McD and Co. feel ST is good to go.I'm also not as worried as some about Thompson being poached. Furthermore, I don't know how many teams would be likely to offer him a roster spot this late in TC. If it were a case of outbidding another team for a Practice Squad spot, that's not really an issue either.