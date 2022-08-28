 Skyler or Teddy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Skyler or Teddy

I said a while back if both Skyler and Teddy were about the same, you have to go with the experienced QB, then hope Skyler survives after being cut to bring back.

Well, it has not been close, and I am sure most might feel the same (Or maybe not), but Skyler has been to special, and has looked too much superior to Teddy to go with safe bet of keeping the experienced Bridgewater over Skyler Thompson.

I am hoping we go the smart option, and keep Skyler.
 
Keep Skylar on the 53 as QB3. There's absolutely no way you go into a promising season like this with a late rd rookie who played against guys that will be greeting you at Walmart as QB2. Next year maybe after he drys the water behind his ears he moves up to QB2.
 
you keep all three for sure..

you want Ted the vet helping Tua prep for real games and on the sideline.

you roster Skykar because you have your backup next year that wont cost much at all leaving you cap money to spend elsewhere..

good scouting puts you in good cap situations.

grier needed to hit on a late round qb and it looks like he nailed it..

helps us tremendously..and could pay off down the road by flipping him for an early pick.
 
"special"? That seems like overstated rhetoric to me.

"smart option"? That really would depend on the future, and its outcome.

Having said that, I'm a little "torn" on this one. Many have said that if Tua goes down, it won't make a difference anyway. I would disagree with that. If Tua has to miss (say) 3 games during a relatively easy stretch in the schedule, it's a completely different situation than if he is out for the season.

It's pretty risky to go into the season with an inexperienced #2 any way you look at it. On the other hand, I'm not really a fan of Bridgewater, but I do believe he isn't mistake prone, and the weapons/scheme/game planning ability of McD could carry us for a limited time with him as the trigger man. I don't really know (none of us do) where ST is at with reads/decision making against more complex, regular season, game planned defenses, against starting quality defensive players. That's where TB's experience may make the difference.

The reality is that only the coaches are in a position to make the determination whether, or not ST is ready for live bullets NFL QB play. Even if he is, I would have a hard time cutting TB, and eating 6.5mil.

I wouldn't be against working out some kind of trade, perhaps covering part of TB's salary, and getting a mid rd pick in return if McD and Co. feel ST is good to go.

I'm also not as worried as some about Thompson being poached. Furthermore, I don't know how many teams would be likely to offer him a roster spot this late in TC. If it were a case of outbidding another team for a Practice Squad spot, that's not really an issue either.
 
There is no chance we go into the season without Teddy on the roster. Skylar played well and was fun to watch, but he has zero NFL experience. Teddy has been around long enough to help to prepare for the defenses Tua will face each week. Skylar is a 25 year old rookie who balled out vs scrubs like he was playing backyard football. I have nothing against the kid, but the only time he should ever see the field during the regular season is in the absolute worst case scenario. I think we will keep him as the QB3, but it wouldn’t shock me if he ended up on our PS.
 
Teddy as the backup and waive Thompson and bring him back on the PS after no other team claims him. I just don’t believe another team is going to claim him and put him on their 53 roster.

If I’m wrong, good luck to Thompson but I still prefer Teddy as Tua’s backup this coming season.
 
I'm very curious after a year in the weight room and time to develop what this kid turns into, from the moment he stepped on the field he looked like he belonged on that field. The last time a Dolphin QB had that kind of look, it was back in 1983.

He may not be the one who is flipped for a pick in the future.
 
I hope we keep Skylar but we'll find out on Tuesday
 
Now you are getting ridiculous comparing him to Marino. Marino is one of the greatest QB’s to ever play the game. Thompson might one day be a decent career backup in the NFL but that about all he will likely ever be.
 
We keep all 3 but if we get a too good to be true trade offer for Bridgewater we pull the trigger.
 
