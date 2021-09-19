 SLICING THE BLAME PIE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SLICING THE BLAME PIE

I say this in the context of being a Dolphins fan and wanting them to succeed. We should be on our way to being great with all the draft capital we had, and the coaching, but we are staring at the road of mediocrity, at best, once again.

#1 is Steve Ross: Owner for 20 years, we have stunk for 20 years. I don’t care how much money he spends if it is not spent well. He has done a terrible job of putting a good organizational structure in place, and hiring good people. Flores might be his only good hire in 20 years. Grier (next on my list), total joke. Tannenbaum and Gase are out of the NFL, nobody wants them.

#2 Grier: Just terrible. Don’t care how many draft picks you accumulate, it is what you do with them. Don’t care how much FA$ you have, it is what you do with them. The offensive line is a fireable offense. Last years FA class, a total disaster. 2020 draft, Tua, Austin Jackson (stinks), Iggy (inactive again), a total zero. Could have had Herbert, and made his career, but blew it and did the opposite. Wilkins just there. On and on we go. Just a terrible evaluator of talent. We have won games due to coaching and smoke and mirrors, Xavien Howard (who Grier did not draft), but not the talent on the field, especially on offense. Nice to watch Greg Rousseau go nuts and still no Jaelen Phillips sightings.

#3 Tua: He stinks. It looked terrible again. Not an NFL QB. And brittle, as was proven again. Didn’t take much to get him out of the game. Sure the OL stunk, but compare Tua and Brisset. Brisset is a journeyman backup, at least he could stand up to the pressure and deal with it and make some throws and generate a QB rating north of 40 even with all the drops (Brisset was getting them back into the game before the drops and fumbles). It is scary when a journeyman backup looks like more of an NFL QB than your starter. Tua looked like a deer in the headlights and just tiny and feeble, and no feel for the pressure either on the first one where he held the ball. I also think they have to simplify the offense so much for him, it makes it easier for opposing defenses and much harder for our crappy OL. Tua does not belong in the NFL. Granted, not Tua’s fault he is what he is. Blame it on Grier, and blame Grier on Ross.

#4 Flores: Obviously a lot of positives, but a lot he has to learn. Can’t seem to get along with anyone. Blew Minkah Fitzpatrick out of here right off the bat, couldn’t make it work, and Minkah is an upstanding guy (and we netted Austin Jackson in return). All the turnover on the coaching staff. Now we have our 4th OL coach, who has ZERO experience as a head OL coach and little experience as an assistant, and it shows. Same with these dual OCs. Whole thing looks like a pop gun offense that fools nobody. That might be because the whole thing was dumbed down for Tua as well, another reason for Tua to go and us to start over from scratch again re the offense. Flores a lot of positives, but a lot he needs to learn to do better as well. A head coach is only as good as the assistants around him, and the talent evaluation around him.
 
Can't say I disagree completely. This rebuild was useless and the great trades Grier made were also useless if we can't draft well.

And this is why I never understood why so many people on here are so against trading picks for proven players.
 
I think most here are aware that I strongly disliked the Flores hire. I thought it was an awful, awful decision to hire him at that time, given his body of work and the team's needs.

But the blame for this mess should be placed squarely at the feet of two men: Chris Grier and Steve Ross.

It's highly unfortunate that Flores and Grier are seemingly tied at the hip, because Flores -- even if I hated the hire -- deserves a fair opportunity to coach and be assessed. Chris Grier deserves a one way ticket to Mars.

Nothing can be done about Steve Ross, because he is the sort of stubborn midwit who can't be bullied into self-reflection.
 
Grier can go to f’ing hell, I’m just so over constantly missing on draft picks and this disaster of a team every year.
 
Pay the ransom for Watson, fire Grier, and punt the next couple years.

I wouldn't allow Grier to fck up another pick. Just get your franchise QB, and start building elsewhere.
 
I have always said Grier was terrible at drafting. He has squandered so many 1st rounders it is insane. Wilkins, Tua, Jackson, Iggy and Phillips. That is obscene, Holland and Waddle look like the only picks he got right.
 
I have been saying the problem is Ross for years. We need a competent owner or a lucky one. He is neither.
 
Michael Scott said:
Food for thought:

This is surreal. I can not write what I want to write about Barry Jackson right now. I would be banned. What a shameless, feckless, disgusting attempt to shift blame away from the one person who has been here through this team's entire journey from the toilet bowl to the sewer.

Brian Flores was a nepotism hire orchestrated by Chris Grier. He was woefully underqualified for the position and I think even those positive of the hire agreed he needed time to establish himself and grow with the team. For Grier to now move his media minions to throw Flores under the bus is absolutely contemptible. What a completely pathetic human being.

I have a great deal of sympathy for Brian Flores right now. He's being thrown under the bus by a spineless weasel.
 
