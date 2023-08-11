 Slight surprises on tonight’s starting OL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Slight surprises on tonight’s starting OL

Achane returned the opening kickoff and nearly broke a long TD run. Very solid returner!

Uluave got the start at Center and has looked great first drive
Eich and Jackson both repoing in as starting LG and RT

Looking forward to grading film, OL looked very good on our first drive. No horrible plays no quick pressure
 
You mean we have hope?
 
