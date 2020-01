Slimm's 2020 Cornerbacks (seniors)

Kdawg954 said: Ugh Hall lost to a nasty leg Injury Click to expand...

Ugly indeed. From the stands I could tell it had to be very bad because after the play the punt returner #80 immediately sensed what was going on and made a mad dash 20 yards backwards toward Hall to support and comfort him. It must have been bones protruding like the Theismann situation because several staff members from the Virginia sideline quickly ran out there and put towels over Hall's leg to shield the public view.Virginia players were stunned and scared. They huddled around in prayer. I don't think television caught much of this at all because up to that point the game had raced along like a '70s Dolphin game. It was less than one hour elapsed and barely over 2 minutes remaining in the first half. Consequently they loaded up with commercial breaks during the injury. We can tell this from the stand because now they have a guy at college games -- or at least the Canes home games -- who goes out onto the field at every stoppage and holds up a sign indicating how much time until the ball is ready for play. It is a countdown clock with huge red lettering. Convenient for both fans and anyone involved with either team. No more guesswork toward how long until the ball is ready for play. It is 2:25 during television time outs and 3:25 between quarters and kickoffs on weekend games. But tonight on a prime time game it was 3:00 for every normal television time out.It took a ridiculously long time for the cart to get out there for Hall. Canes fans were in disbelief. The guy is obviously badly hurt and the cart is nowhere in sight. Fortunately Hall sat up and appeared to be in good spirits while being carted away.He was guarding Jeff Thomas quite frequently until the injury. Took away a couple of play action looks that Miami had designed for Thomas.Greg Rousseau was great for the Canes at defensive end. I believe I mentioned him a few weeks ago. Looks like an LSU athlete. But I have to say the Virginia offensive designs are about as limited as I have seen at this level in a decade or more. It reached the point I wasn't concerned in the slightest. I was laughing that Canes fans are complaining about Dan Enos. Meanwhile his stuff is like 5 dimensions upward from Robert Anae from Virginia.