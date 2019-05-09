Slimm's 2020 Linebackers (seniors)

1. Evan Weaver / California / 6’3”, 245




2. T.J. Brunson / S. Carolina / 6’1”, 240

3. Troy Dye / Oregon / 6’4”, 224

4. Carter Coughlin / Minnesota / 6’4”, 245

5. Malik Harrison / Ohio St. / 6’3”, 245

6. Krys Barnes / UCLA / 6’1”, 235

7. Francis Bernard / Utah / 6’0”, 235

8. Cale Garrett / Missouri / 6’3”, 230 (Might be out for season - pectoral tendon injury)

9. Justin Strnad / Wake Forest / 6’3”, 230 (Out for season - torn biceps)

10. Cam Brown / Penn St. / 6’5”, 223

11. Logan Wilson / Wyoming / 6’2”, 250




12. Joe Bachie / Michigan St. / 6’2”, 238 (Ineligible for rest of season - failed PED drug test)

13. Zack Baun / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 235

14. Josh Uche / Michigan / 6’3”, 238




15. Jordyn Brooks / Texas Tech / 6’1”, 245

16. Tae Crowder / Georgia / 6’3”, 235

17. Clay Johnston / Baylor / 6’1”, 226 (Out for season - knee injury)

18. Kyhava Tezino / San Diego St. / 6’0”, 230

19. Shaq Quarterman / Miami / 6’1”, 235

20. David Reese / Florida / 6’1”, 248

21. Michael Pinckney / Miami / 6’1”, 220

22. John Houston Jr. / USC / 6’3”, 220

23. Akeem Davis-Gaither / Appalachian St. / 6’2”, 215

24. Bryce Huff / Memphis / 6’3”, 245

25. Rashad Smith / FAU / 6’1”, 220

26. Daniel Bituli / Tennessee / 6’3”, 244

27. Mohamed Barry / Nebraska / 6’1”, 230

28. Greg Reaves / USF / 6’2”, 248

29. Koby Quansah / Duke / 6’1”, 230

30. Marcel Spears Jr. / Iowa St. / 6’1”, 215

31. Caleb Kelly / Oklahoma / 6’3”, 231 (Out for season - knee injury)

32. De’Jon Harris / Arkansas / 6’0”, 244

33. Shaun Bradley / Temple / 6’1”, 230

34. Kash Daniel / Kentucky / 6’1”, 242

35. Jeffrey McCulloch / Texas / 6'3", 245

36. Perry Young / Cincinnati / 5’11”, 215

37. Ethan Aguayo / San Jose St. / 6’2”, 228

38. Bryan London / Texas St. / 6’2”, 232

39. Markus Bailey / Purdue / 6’1”, 240 (Out for season - knee injury)

40. Thomas Barber / Minnesota / 6’1”, 235

41. Jordan Mack / Virginia / 6’2”, 230

42. Leo Lewis / Mississippi St. / 6’2”, 240

43. John Lako / Akron / 6’2”, 230




44. Dele Harding / Illinois / 6'1", 230

45. Dontavious Jackson / Florida St. / 6’3”, 228

46. Cooper Edmiston / Tulsa / 6’3”, 237

47. Javahn Ferguson / New Mexico St. / 6’1”, 224

48. Antonio Jones-Davis / N. Illinois / 5’11”, 226

49. Nico Sawtelle / USF / 6’2”, 222 (Out indefinitely - neck injury)

50. Jacques Boudreaux / UL-Lafayette / 6’1”, 228

51. Sage Lewis / FIU / 6’1”, 240

52. Cole Christiansen / Army / 6’2”, 225

53. Fermin Silva / Marshall / 6’2”, 235 (Transferred from FIU)

54. Khalil Brooks / MTSU / 5’11”, 206









Rush:

1. Anfernee Jennings / Alabama / 6'3", 266

2. Jon Greenard / Florida / 6'4", 263 (Transferred from Louisville)

3. Darrell Taylor / Tennessee / 6'4", 247




4. Michael Divinity / LSU / 6'2", 238 (Left team - most likely marijuana related. Has had multiple issues)

5. Keisean Lucier-South / UCLA / 6’4”, 235

6. Mykal Walker / Fresno St. / 6’3”, 220

7. Tipa Galea'i / Utah St. / 6'5", 230
 
Pinckney looks bigger than his listed weight, and plays bigger to me. I didn’t realize he was that light. Hurricanes fan so I do watch a lot of those two. I came here to see where they were ranked in your opinion.
 
When I create my threads in May, all you really have are listed heights/weights from the previous spring. Pinckney is probably up to around 230 by now.

Don’t really pay too much attention to the weights listed until after the end of the season. They change a lot from year to year.
 
Maybe. I know he said he’s lost weight this year and is down about 15 pounds from last year to increase his speed. I think he’s probably comfortable anywhere from 230 to 250. He looks good running around out there at around 230 this year.
 
I've been enjoying watching Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad and I think there's really something there.

He's very lengthy at 6'3" & 235 lbs but he moves and covers like a defensive back. He leads his team in Tackles and PBUs, and is second only to the star defensive end Carlos "Boogie" Basham in both Sacks and TFLs. He makes plays.

Speaking of making plays, he made some damn big ones against Utah State in that win during Week 1. This was a close game and Strnad's plays were easily the margin of the game, especially as he is the one who literally iced it by robbing Jordan Love as he tried to hit a player on a scramble drill during the final drive.

Here's a thread of videos on Strnad's performance in that game.


I'm intrigued by the well-roundedness of his game. He made impact plays against the run, tackling the runner shy of the 1st down on 4th down and again on 3rd down. He made a play on what otherwise should've been a successful screen play on 3rd & 14. And finally, he made the play that iced the game by falling back and robbing a legit NFL quarterback. That's about as good a game as it gets.

I've also noticed on some other plays that he shows valid strength, especially in pass rush, as he can handle OL double teams, splitting them and even continuing to the quarterback, using his length to potentially impact the passer. He uses that length and speed well on blitzes.
 
Strnad is a monster. Him and Cam Brown are two kids that really stick out to me on film with their length and movement skills. They can affect the game in so many ways because of their unique length and skillsets. Not many guys who can play forward, backward, and sideline to sideline like those two can.
 
I think you have to go back to Aaron Curry who was a top 5 pick to find a kid as good as Strnad has been for Wake Forest. Curry ended up a bust and getting beat out by K.J. Wright in Seattle, but you'd never have projected that based off seeing him in college. Kid was made for the on ball SAM linebacker position.

What's interesting is that Curry ended up coaching the defensive line at Charlotte and coached up a young walk on by the name of Alex Highsmith. I just think it's always interesting some of the connections that are made throughout the draft and college football.
 
We could use a couple of those 3-way linebackers run suffer, cover guy, spy-blitzer who have some speed for these running QB coming into the league. That are bigger/lengthy than Baker, Equavoen who can handled offensive lineman blocks better.
 
Highsmith is incredible.
 
Have you seen anything on the injury? Only saw that it's a bicep injury
 
There's something about Evan Weaver that reminds me of Junior Seau. I can't put my finger on it and if you ask me to defend it with lots of research and detail I won't be able to. It's just a similar energy.
 
