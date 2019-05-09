Slimm's 2020 Linebackers (seniors)

I've been enjoying watching Wake Forest LB Justin Strnad and I think there's really something there.



He's very lengthy at 6'3" & 235 lbs but he moves and covers like a defensive back. He leads his team in Tackles and PBUs, and is second only to the star defensive end Carlos "Boogie" Basham in both Sacks and TFLs. He makes plays.



Speaking of making plays, he made some damn big ones against Utah State in that win during Week 1. This was a close game and Strnad's plays were easily the margin of the game, especially as he is the one who literally iced it by robbing Jordan Love as he tried to hit a player on a scramble drill during the final drive.



Here's a thread of videos on Strnad's performance in that game.





I'm intrigued by the well-roundedness of his game. He made impact plays against the run, tackling the runner shy of the 1st down on 4th down and again on 3rd down. He made a play on what otherwise should've been a successful screen play on 3rd & 14. And finally, he made the play that iced the game by falling back and robbing a legit NFL quarterback. That's about as good a game as it gets.



I've also noticed on some other plays that he shows valid strength, especially in pass rush, as he can handle OL double teams, splitting them and even continuing to the quarterback, using his length to potentially impact the passer. He uses that length and speed well on blitzes.