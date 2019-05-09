Slimm's 2020 Linebackers (seniors)

TedSlimmJr
1. Evan Weaver / California / 6’3”, 245
2. T.J. Brunson / S. Carolina / 6’1”, 240
3. Troy Dye / Oregon / 6’4”, 224
4. Carter Coughlin / Minnesota / 6’4”, 245
5. Malik Harrison / Ohio St. / 6’3”, 245
6. Krys Barnes / UCLA / 6’1”, 235
7. Francis Bernard / Utah / 6’0”, 235
8. Cale Garrett / Missouri / 6’3”, 230 (Might be out for season - pectoral tendon injury)
9. Justin Strnad / Wake Forest / 6’3”, 230 (Out for season - torn biceps)
10. Cam Brown / Penn St. / 6’5”, 223
11. Logan Wilson / Wyoming / 6’2”, 250
12. Joe Bachie / Michigan St. / 6’2”, 238 (Ineligible for rest of season - failed PED drug test)
13. Zack Baun / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 235
14. Josh Uche / Michigan / 6’3”, 238
15. Jordyn Brooks / Texas Tech / 6’1”, 245
16. Tae Crowder / Georgia / 6’3”, 235
17. Clay Johnston / Baylor / 6’1”, 226 (Out for season - knee injury)
18. Kyhava Tezino / San Diego St. / 6’0”, 230
19. Shaq Quarterman / Miami / 6’1”, 235
20. David Reese / Florida / 6’1”, 248
21. Michael Pinckney / Miami / 6’1”, 220
22. John Houston Jr. / USC / 6’3”, 220
23. Akeem Davis-Gaither / Appalachian St. / 6’2”, 215
24. Bryce Huff / Memphis / 6’3”, 245
25. Rashad Smith / FAU / 6’1”, 220
26. Daniel Bituli / Tennessee / 6’3”, 244
27. Mohamed Barry / Nebraska / 6’1”, 230
28. Greg Reaves / USF / 6’2”, 248
29. Koby Quansah / Duke / 6’1”, 230
30. Marcel Spears Jr. / Iowa St. / 6’1”, 215
31. Caleb Kelly / Oklahoma / 6’3”, 231 (Out for season - knee injury)
32. De’Jon Harris / Arkansas / 6’0”, 244
33. Shaun Bradley / Temple / 6’1”, 230
34. Kash Daniel / Kentucky / 6’1”, 242
35. Jeffrey McCulloch / Texas / 6'3", 245
36. Perry Young / Cincinnati / 5’11”, 215
37. Ethan Aguayo / San Jose St. / 6’2”, 228
38. Bryan London / Texas St. / 6’2”, 232
39. Markus Bailey / Purdue / 6’1”, 240 (Out for season - knee injury)
40. Thomas Barber / Minnesota / 6’1”, 235
41. Jordan Mack / Virginia / 6’2”, 230
42. Leo Lewis / Mississippi St. / 6’2”, 240
43. John Lako / Akron / 6’2”, 230
44. Dele Harding / Illinois / 6'1", 230
45. Dontavious Jackson / Florida St. / 6’3”, 228
46. Cooper Edmiston / Tulsa / 6’3”, 237
47. Javahn Ferguson / New Mexico St. / 6’1”, 224
48. Antonio Jones-Davis / N. Illinois / 5’11”, 226
49. Nico Sawtelle / USF / 6’2”, 222 (Out indefinitely - neck injury)
50. Jacques Boudreaux / UL-Lafayette / 6’1”, 228
51. Sage Lewis / FIU / 6’1”, 240
52. Cole Christiansen / Army / 6’2”, 225
53. Fermin Silva / Marshall / 6’2”, 235 (Transferred from FIU)
54. Khalil Brooks / MTSU / 5’11”, 206
Rush:
1. Anfernee Jennings / Alabama / 6'3", 266
2. Jon Greenard / Florida / 6'4", 263 (Transferred from Louisville)
3. Darrell Taylor / Tennessee / 6'4", 247
4. Michael Divinity / LSU / 6'2", 238 (Left team - most likely marijuana related. Has had multiple issues)
5. Keisean Lucier-South / UCLA / 6’4”, 235
6. Mykal Walker / Fresno St. / 6’3”, 220
7. Tipa Galea'i / Utah St. / 6'5", 230
