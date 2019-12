Slimm's 2020 Offensive Line (seniors)

SMadison29 said: Have you done any work on Liam Eichenberg of Notre Dame? I've seen him pop up on a few early mocks. Click to expand...

A little. I've seen him play but haven't really broken anything down with him. I notice they can pull him and get him on the move in space - those kids typically pop up early in mock drafts is my guess. Mainly what I've noticed is time or two I've seen him still in his stance and hasn't moved after the snap. But it was only his first year to really start.I thought he did a good job against Clelin Ferrell overall. Gets into his kickslide and does a good job of rolling his hips under to absorb the power and lockout - getting his hands inside. Really good hand placement. Only trouble is he can let himself get overextended and get beat to the inside by getting his hands swiped. Knee bender - which means he can play in the NFL. I'd like to see more though.Reminds me a lot of Jonah Williams early in his career, but may be able to deal with power a little better than Jonah. Just less experienced. Glad you reminded me of him. I think he'll end up on by board.