Slimm's 2020 Offensive Line (underclassman)

TedSlimmJr
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Tackle:
1. Andrew Thomas / Georgia / 6’5”, 320
2. Tristan Wirfs / Iowa / 6’5”, 320
3. Walker Little / Stanford / 6’7”, 313 (Out for season - knee injury)
4. Alex Leatherwood / Alabama / 6’6”, 304
5. Austin Jackson / USC / 6'6", 310
6. Jedrick Wills / Alabama / 6’5”, 309
7. Isaiah Wilson** / Georgia / 6’7”, 340
8. Mekhi Becton / Louisville / 6’7”, 355
9. Abraham Lucas** / Washington St. / 6’7”, 320
10. Austin Deculus / LSU / 6’7”, 322
11. Alaric Jackson / Iowa / 6’7”, 320
12. Ezra Cleveland / Boise St. / 6’6”, 309
13. Cole Van Lanen / Wisconsin / 6’5”, 311
14. Landon Young / Kentucky / 6’7”, 305
15. William Sherman** / Colorado / 6'4", 310
Guard:
1. Trey Smith / Tennessee / 6’6”, 320 (Best offensive lineman in the country in my opinion - concern is the uncertainty of the blood clot issues in his lungs)
2. Wyatt Davis** / Ohio St. / 6'4", 313
3. Ben Cleveland / Georgia / 6’6”, 335
4. Landon Dickerson / Alabama / 6'6", 308 (Transferred from Florida St.)
5. Netane Muti / Fresno St. / 6’3”, 310
6. Deonte Brown / Alabama / 6’4”, 344
7. Tommy Kraemer / Notre Dame / 6’6”, 316
8. Jack Anderson / Texas Tech / 6’5”, 320
9. Solomon Kindley / Georgia / 6’4”, 335
10. Navaughn Donaldson / Miami / 6’6”, 340
Center:
1. Tyler Biadasz / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 319
2. Creed Humphrey** / Oklahoma / 6’5”, 325
3. Cesar Ruiz / Michigan / 6'4", 319
4. Matt Hennessy / Temple / 6’4”, 295
5. Lloyd Cushenberry / LSU / 6'4", 309
6. Matt Allen / Michigan St. / 6’3”, 303
7. Drake Jackson / Kentucky / 6’2”, 303
