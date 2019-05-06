Slimm's 2020 Offensive Line (underclassman)

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Tackle:

1. Andrew Thomas / Georgia / 6’5”, 320

2. Tristan Wirfs / Iowa / 6’5”, 320

3. Walker Little / Stanford / 6’7”, 313 (Out for season - knee injury)




4. Alex Leatherwood / Alabama / 6’6”, 304

5. Austin Jackson / USC / 6'6", 310

6. Jedrick Wills / Alabama / 6’5”, 309

7. Isaiah Wilson** / Georgia / 6’7”, 340

8. Mekhi Becton / Louisville / 6’7”, 355

9. Abraham Lucas** / Washington St. / 6’7”, 320

10. Austin Deculus / LSU / 6’7”, 322

11. Alaric Jackson / Iowa / 6’7”, 320

12. Ezra Cleveland / Boise St. / 6’6”, 309

13. Cole Van Lanen / Wisconsin / 6’5”, 311

14. Landon Young / Kentucky / 6’7”, 305

15. William Sherman** / Colorado / 6'4", 310











Guard:

1. Trey Smith / Tennessee / 6’6”, 320 (Best offensive lineman in the country in my opinion - concern is the uncertainty of the blood clot issues in his lungs)

2. Wyatt Davis** / Ohio St. / 6'4", 313

3. Ben Cleveland / Georgia / 6’6”, 335

4. Landon Dickerson / Alabama / 6'6", 308 (Transferred from Florida St.)

5. Netane Muti / Fresno St. / 6’3”, 310

6. Deonte Brown / Alabama / 6’4”, 344

7. Tommy Kraemer / Notre Dame / 6’6”, 316




8. Jack Anderson / Texas Tech / 6’5”, 320

9. Solomon Kindley / Georgia / 6’4”, 335

10. Navaughn Donaldson / Miami / 6’6”, 340











Center:

1. Tyler Biadasz / Wisconsin / 6’3”, 319

2. Creed Humphrey** / Oklahoma / 6’5”, 325




3. Cesar Ruiz / Michigan / 6'4", 319

4. Matt Hennessy / Temple / 6’4”, 295

5. Lloyd Cushenberry / LSU / 6'4", 309

6. Matt Allen / Michigan St. / 6’3”, 303

7. Drake Jackson / Kentucky / 6’2”, 303
 
Tyler Biadasz with the early lead over Creed Humphrey.

This one's gonna go down to the wire. What a great pair.
 
This is going to be such a better class for offensive linemen than the 2019 class because of the offensive tackle potential for this draft.
 
Creed Humphrey isn't human.

Every video of the Oklahoma offense is a Creed Humphrey highlights package.
 
It probably should've been started after they gave up 70 to Army in the bowl game. They're bad on defense. Dead last in the country last year among 130 teams - and that was with Ed Oliver, Isaiah Johnson, and Egbule.
 
Phinsfan93

TedSlimmJr said:
It probably should've been started after they gave up 70 to Army in the bowl game. They're bad on defense. Dead last in the country last year among 130 teams - and that was with Ed Oliver, Isaiah Johnson, and Egbule.
The fact that Mark D'Onofrio got a job after what he did in Miami is absurd.
 
Slimm, I know it's early, but do you see 1-3 (or more) as being bunched in the same tier, or do you see a gap? Little is really promising - great frame, excellent feet (4.40 shuttle in HS at 305 lbs), and he turns 21 in April. Thomas and Wirfs look very good, too, but his injury aside, Walker looks so clean (not to say he's perfect, of course).
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Slimm, I know it's early, but do you see 1-3 (or more) as being bunched in the same tier, or do you see a gap? Little is really promising - great frame, excellent feet (4.40 shuttle in HS at 305 lbs), and he turns 21 in April. Thomas and Wirfs look very good, too, but his injury aside, Walker looks so clean (not to say he's perfect, of course).
I kinda have 1-5 in a tier. I believe Trey Smith is the best offensive lineman in the country. But his future is so delicate with the blood clot issue in his lungs he’s been battling. He’s been moved back inside to LG where he’s more comfortable, but I believe he’s the best offensive lineman in the country if he’s healthy. No matter where he plays.
 
Lovethefish

As Tua becomes a foregone conclusion- this will be the most interesting thread on this site.
OL the team’s weakest position - must be addressed.
Im thinking 2/3 remaining 1st/ 2nd Rd picks should be dedicated to the OL.
Wouldnt mind a Sherff (FA) and Wirffs right side.
Would consider doubling up with a FA center and another LG or LT draft pick or vice versa.
 
Russ57

Evan Boehm has potential and Kilgore is serviceable. More worried about guards and tackles. We really need a CB opposite Howard though.
 
Lovethefish said:
As Tua becomes a foregone conclusion- this will be the most interesting thread on this site.
OL the team’s weakest position - must be addressed.
Im thinking 2/3 remaining 1st/ 2nd Rd picks should be dedicated to the OL.
Wouldnt mind a Sherff (FA) and Wirffs right side.
Would consider doubling up with a FA center and another LG or LT draft pick or vice versa.
Really doubt they spend a majority of the early picks on OL. In a class with lesser receiving talent, they had their pick between Andre Dillard (who would have made the Tunsil trade perfect) and Chris Lindstrom, but they drafted a DT. They could have drafted Erik McCoy, but they traded down. It'd be quite an admission of "We didn't know what we were doing" to now spend a lot of premium picks on OL. I wouldn't be surprised if they draft an OT with the Houston 1st - since they still have another and a 2nd from the trade - but they really need to rebuild the skill group on offense. And, they may - stupidly - continue to spend premium picks on D. CB would at least be justifiable - with the talent likely to be available and the importance of the position.
 
Lovethefish

j-off-her-doll said:
Really doubt they spend a majority of the early picks on OL. In a class with lesser receiving talent, they had their pick between Andre Dillard (who would have made the Tunsil trade perfect) and Chris Lindstrom, but they drafted a DT. They could have drafted Erik McCoy, but they traded down. It'd be quite an admission of "We didn't know what we were doing" to now spend a lot of premium picks on OL. I wouldn't be surprised if they draft an OT with the Houston 1st - since they still have another and a 2nd from the trade - but they really need to rebuild the skill group on offense. And, they may - stupidly - continue to spend premium picks on D. CB would at least be justifiable - with the talent likely to be available and the importance of the position.
Going back, I see the value of the 2019 2nd Rd tradedown.
I would’ve held firm and drafted McCoy and held Tunsil.
The team would’ve been 2/5 of way towards protecting Tua.
In terms of draft capital- ultimately you need players. This team with Tunsil and McCoy would be heading towards 1-2 wins and Tua yet closer to the ultimate goal.
IMO - after QB- OL is the most important unit on the field.
Especially once you have the Ferrarri back there. You better garage that thing.

I see guys like DJax - Tedd Ginn- Cooper Kupp- Watkins ALL making plays. It’s about QB play, ball placement and QB protection.
 
Lovethefish said:
Going back, I see the value of the 2019 2nd Rd tradedown.
I would’ve held firm and drafted McCoy and held Tunsil.
The team would’ve been 2/5 of way towards protecting Tua.
In terms of draft capital- ultimately you need players. This team with Tunsil and McCoy would be heading towards 1-2 wins and Tua yet closer to the ultimate goal.
IMO - after QB- OL is the most important unit on the field.
Especially once you have the Ferrarri back there. You better garage that thing.

I see guys like DJax - Tedd Ginn- Cooper Kupp- Watkins ALL making plays. It’s about QB play, ball placement and QB protection.
No, they should've taken Garrett Bradbury instead of Wilkins like I said they should do.
 
