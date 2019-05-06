Slimm's 2020 Offensive Line (underclassman)

Lovethefish said: As Tua becomes a foregone conclusion- this will be the most interesting thread on this site.

OL the team’s weakest position - must be addressed.

Im thinking 2/3 remaining 1st/ 2nd Rd picks should be dedicated to the OL.

Wouldnt mind a Sherff (FA) and Wirffs right side.

Would consider doubling up with a FA center and another LG or LT draft pick or vice versa. Click to expand...

Really doubt they spend a majority of the early picks on OL. In a class with lesser receiving talent, they had their pick between Andre Dillard (who would have made the Tunsil trade perfect) and Chris Lindstrom, but they drafted a DT. They could have drafted Erik McCoy, but they traded down. It'd be quite an admission of "We didn't know what we were doing" to now spend a lot of premium picks on OL. I wouldn't be surprised if they draft an OT with the Houston 1st - since they still have another and a 2nd from the trade - but they really need to rebuild the skill group on offense. And, they may - stupidly - continue to spend premium picks on D. CB would at least be justifiable - with the talent likely to be available and the importance of the position.