Slimm's 2020 Quarterbacks (seniors)

TedSlimmJr
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Justin Herbert / Oregon / 6’6”, 233
2. Joe Burrow / LSU / 6’4”, 216
3. Elijah Sindelar / Purdue / 6’4”, 225 (Senior, but was awarded a 6th year of eligibility if he chooses to use it next year. Probably out for the season - collarbone)
4. J’Mar Smith / LA-Tech / 6’1”, 226
5. Anthony Gordon / Washington St. / 6'3", 210
6. Kevin Davidson / Princeton / 6’4”, 225
7. Khalil Tate / Arizona / 6’2”, 215
8. Mike Glass III / E. Michigan / 6’0”, 212
9. Brian Lewerke / Michigan St. / 6’3”, 220
10. Steven Montez / Colorado / 6’5”, 230
11. Bryce Perkins / Virginia / 6’3”, 210
12. Kaleb Barker / Troy / 6’1”, 206 (Saw him many times in high school here for Priceville)
13. James Morgan / FIU / 6’4”, 213
14. Jake Luton / Oregon St. / 6’7”, 230
15. Jake Bentley / S. Carolina / 6’4”, 224 (Out for season - foot injury)
16. Deondre Francois / Hampton / 6’1”, 215 (Transferred from FSU - off field issues)
17. Blake Barnett / USF / 6’5”, 217 (Out for season - ankle injury)
18. Caleb Evans / UL-Monroe / 6’2”, 210
2. Joe Burrow / LSU / 6’4”, 216
3. Elijah Sindelar / Purdue / 6’4”, 225 (Senior, but was awarded a 6th year of eligibility if he chooses to use it next year. Probably out for the season - collarbone)
4. J’Mar Smith / LA-Tech / 6’1”, 226
5. Anthony Gordon / Washington St. / 6'3", 210
6. Kevin Davidson / Princeton / 6’4”, 225
7. Khalil Tate / Arizona / 6’2”, 215
8. Mike Glass III / E. Michigan / 6’0”, 212
9. Brian Lewerke / Michigan St. / 6’3”, 220
10. Steven Montez / Colorado / 6’5”, 230
11. Bryce Perkins / Virginia / 6’3”, 210
12. Kaleb Barker / Troy / 6’1”, 206 (Saw him many times in high school here for Priceville)
13. James Morgan / FIU / 6’4”, 213
14. Jake Luton / Oregon St. / 6’7”, 230
15. Jake Bentley / S. Carolina / 6’4”, 224 (Out for season - foot injury)
16. Deondre Francois / Hampton / 6’1”, 215 (Transferred from FSU - off field issues)
17. Blake Barnett / USF / 6’5”, 217 (Out for season - ankle injury)
18. Caleb Evans / UL-Monroe / 6’2”, 210
Last edited: