Slimm's 2020 Quarterbacks (seniors)

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
1. Justin Herbert / Oregon / 6’6”, 233

2. Joe Burrow / LSU / 6’4”, 216

3. Elijah Sindelar / Purdue / 6’4”, 225 (Senior, but was awarded a 6th year of eligibility if he chooses to use it next year. Probably out for the season - collarbone)

4. J’Mar Smith / LA-Tech / 6’1”, 226

5. Anthony Gordon / Washington St. / 6'3", 210

6. Kevin Davidson / Princeton / 6’4”, 225

7. Khalil Tate / Arizona / 6’2”, 215

8. Mike Glass III / E. Michigan / 6’0”, 212




9. Brian Lewerke / Michigan St. / 6’3”, 220

10. Steven Montez / Colorado / 6’5”, 230

11. Bryce Perkins / Virginia / 6’3”, 210




12. Kaleb Barker / Troy / 6’1”, 206 (Saw him many times in high school here for Priceville)

13. James Morgan / FIU / 6’4”, 213

14. Jake Luton / Oregon St. / 6’7”, 230

15. Jake Bentley / S. Carolina / 6’4”, 224 (Out for season - foot injury)

16. Deondre Francois / Hampton / 6’1”, 215 (Transferred from FSU - off field issues)

17. Blake Barnett / USF / 6’5”, 217 (Out for season - ankle injury)

18. Caleb Evans / UL-Monroe / 6’2”, 210
 
Finheaven VIP
Oddly enough, you compare Tommy Stevens to Nick Fitzgerald, and guess where he is probably transferring to? Mississippi State to hook by up with Joe Moorhead.
 
Premium Member
Riley Neal is at Vandy now!

Didn't know that.

That's one I want to watch. Could be interesting. Has to face SEC competition with Vandy. Not gonna be easy. But imagine if he does well?
 
exited stage left
I’ve watched a lot of Perkins. I just can’t see it in tbe pros
 
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
I believe Perkins is underrated. He's not a slam dunk, but neither are any of the rest. All of these Senior QB's are flawed - that's why they're still in college.

However, last year was Perkins first year to see the field after transferring from Arizona St. and he surpassed any and all expectations. He's a very interesting dual threat kid with the tools to play at the next level. Good decision maker to be so inexperienced. Just needs to clean up his mechanics a little bit. Showed he was a winner and could lead a team.

The upside is as significant as anybody else's on this list. His play was actually more consistent than anybody else's among the Seniors.
 
exited stage left
I just think for a duel threat qb that supposedly has good movement skills he lacks burst. And I don’t ever think he will be a consistent plus pocket passer.

And I think that really matters for him. His games just not for me but to each his own. I don’t like tbe bama qb transfer to Oklahoma for the next level either
 
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
People that don't watch college football don't understand how bad of a passer Jalen Hurts really is. When the entire receiving core revolts at halftime of a national championship game because they've had enough of running wide open while Hurts stands there and holds the football - it's bad. I watched it for 2 years.

But Hurts will win the Heisman and be the #1 overall pick because Oklahoma.

Perkins is a much better prospect than Jalen Hurts. Although Hurts isn't even a prospect at all in my opinion. Not as a quarterback in the NFL. No chance.
 
exited stage left
Well I agree I’d be more willing to try with Perkins than hurts.
 
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
The media only chooses to focus on Hurts 26-2 record as a starter. But the deeper you look at the film, the worse and worse the truth gets.

People forget that Alabama's defense scored a record 15 NOT's (non offensive touchdowns) the year Hurts "led" Bama to the national title game against Clemson and lost. I believe 8 out of the 11 starters on defense all scored at least one touchdown.

Yet the average NFL fan simply doesn't understand the differences between a Tua led Alabama team - and a Jalen Hurts, Jacob Coker, Blake Sims, A.J. McCarron, Greg McElroy or John Parker Wilson led Alabama team. But they will eventually.
 
Active Roster
Long time listener, first time caller. Love the show.

In an alternate universe where that unfortunate injury didn’t happen, where would McKenzie Milton be on this list for you?
 
Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
FinPhan54 said:
Long time listener, first time caller. Love the show.

In an alternate universe where that unfortunate injury didn’t happen, where would McKenzie Milton be on this list for you?
Very good question. For me he'd be in the top 10 somewhere - probably around #6 or so. Size, skillset, level of competition, and career wise he's very similar to D'Eriq King and Mason Fine. Although Milton has better arm talent than Fine in my opinion. The size would always concern me.

Horrific situation for the kid. That was just terrible to have to watch. I just hope he's able to live a normal life free of any complications going forward. I don't think I want to see him on a football field again.
 
Premium Member
Slimm just curious I asked in the other thread but where do you have Justin Herbert relative to the underclass? I assumed ahead of Desmond Ridder. Do you have him ahead of Fromm or Love?
 
Premium Member
mrbunglez said:
How do you all rate Rosen to next years crop of QBs? Seniors and underclassman.
I think the NFL answered that question already. They were unwilling to give more than a 3rd or late-2nd round pick for Josh Rosen.

In this year's draft that meant behind Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones, Dwayne Haskins, and Drew Lock, but ahead of Will Grier, Ryan Finley, and Jarrett Stidham.

In next year's draft I imagine it'll mean behind Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, and Desmond Ridder (if he comes out as a redshirt sophomore), but perhaps ahead of guys like Jacob Eason, K.J. Costello, Sam Ehlinger, and Steven Montez.
 
