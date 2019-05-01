Slimm's 2020 Quarterbacks (seniors)

I believe Perkins is underrated. He's not a slam dunk, but neither are any of the rest. All of these Senior QB's are flawed - that's why they're still in college.



However, last year was Perkins first year to see the field after transferring from Arizona St. and he surpassed any and all expectations. He's a very interesting dual threat kid with the tools to play at the next level. Good decision maker to be so inexperienced. Just needs to clean up his mechanics a little bit. Showed he was a winner and could lead a team.



The upside is as significant as anybody else's on this list. His play was actually more consistent than anybody else's among the Seniors.