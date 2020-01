Slimm's 2020 Wide Receivers (seniors)

So far KJ Osborn looks like the most dedicated and dependable player on the Canes team. He's got snag hands like Jarvis Landry. If 3/4 of the ball is already beyond his final finger he'll catch it anyway.



Not sure how well Osborn will test. He's been used primarily in tight quarters near the goal line. But very rare for Miami to have a receiver like that as opposed to a talented underachieving type. Too bad Jeff Thomas and Osborn can't blend as one. Thomas can make the splash play but he still has no idea how to adjust to a poorly thrown ball, or how to draw a penalty, etc.