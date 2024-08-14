 Slow play OBJ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Slow play OBJ?

There’s been a lot of talk about OBJ, and I believe that if we want him to contribute early in the season, it’s crucial for him to develop chemistry and timing with Tua. We also need to consider how his presence could impact coverage on Waddle and Hill, and how their presence might affect OBJ’s effectiveness.

However, there's another perspective to consider.

We could be focusing on how Jonnu Smith and the TEs fit into our passing and running game, while also giving Cracraft and Malik/EZ a serious look. What if we're intentionally slow-playing OBJ’s involvement based on our needs and his preservation? If we’re not completely satisfied with how the TEs and other WRs are fitting into the offense, we could always bring OBJ off the bench. But if we’re content with the TEs and other WRs as a package, do we need OBJ right now?

Wouldn't it make more sense to save him for later in the season? Not just because "that's when we need him," but because introducing him later could disrupt defensive game planning. Imagine defenses having to adjust midseason to an offense featuring Hill, Waddle, Jonnu, a strong 3rd/4th WR, RBs, and then suddenly, Odell. This could be a strategic advantage, allowing other parts of our offense to develop and taking some pressure off Hill and Waddle.

I think McD is all about evolving the offense and adding new wrinkles, and this approach could make a lot of sense.
 
Excellent idea. 💡
 
It also prevents us from cutting a player on the bubble until we absolutely need to. We have some poachable talent this year.
 
Yeah I didnt even think of that, another reason to consider it whether it be a 6 week PUP or an IR spot.
 
Only reason they wouldn't play him is because he is actually hurt, they won't risk his health. But, you can bet MM wouldn't hesitate playing him if he was good to go.
 
he's going to our #3 receiver come opening day so I'm not concerned.

yes its suprising that he had a three month rebab assignment when we signed him.
 
Has anyone considered that OBJ might end up being a failed experiment from the get-go and we roll with our young guys?
 
Nope.. he was happy and having fun on the sideline during the game.
 
