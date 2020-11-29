Smoke and Mirrors People

EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
Get used to it. This defense won us some games with exotic blitz packages to create non existent pressure and good corner play. I never got exited because I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable especially when you add Fitz into the package. Not only do we need offensive playmakers but we need a new LB corpse and a major league pass rusher with our first pick, maybe two.

Fitz should not be starting anymore games unless Tua is injured again. We don’t have a playoff team, two inferior teams exposed us to that. Tua needs to start the rest of the way no matter what. He needs to acclimate himself to the speed of the NFL and different defensive packages.

James Loften made a great point today about Tua, that he’s used to throwing to all star WRs who had separation at Alabama. Here, he has to get used to making the underneath plays. Bad or good he needs to start so we have an NFL QB at the start of next season.

We’re not that far off but we’re also not close yet. This next draft has to be a winner for us, but both sides of the ball need to be addressed.

Liked what I saw from Washington today, he ran the ball with vision and he’s a bit quicker than I was led to believe. Breida is a one trick pony and shouldnt be on the roster next year. Which goes back to my point the other day, draft our own RBs every four years and churn and burn them.

I still believe in Flores because he’s won games with a very shallow and limited roster. And for those who wanted to get rid of X Howard, shame on you, your football acumen is lacking

Sit tight, because after the Bengals I really don’t see anymore wins on the schedule. It’s not a bad thing, it’s just who we are as a team. We need patience just one more year because I really believe with one more draft and free agency period we will be contenders next year. I know you all want to believe but we are an average team, accept that and you won’t be disappointed the rest of the season.
 
LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

Joined
Aug 10, 2010
Some people on here are desperate to see Fitztragic captain us to a wild card loss though...
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Fitz is just so erratic and mediocre. The offense looked the same.

the difference is that Fitz throws balls that Tua has been taught not to throw. Judging from the ESPN thing - he may have been beaten for throwing INTs.

Tua needs to learn where the fine line is, and it’s not where Fitz thinks it is.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Joined
Feb 26, 2007
EasyRider said:
I agree with everything except the bolded line. Chiefs, Pats, Raiders, Bills to close out the season. I think there's a winnable game or two there. I trust Flo to have this team playing above its talent level. That said, this season is already a success as far as I'm concerned. I never considered we would be in the playoff hunt at the start of the year.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Tua or Death said:
I agree with everything except the bolded line. Chiefs, Pats, Raiders, Bills to close out the season. I think there's a winnable game or two there. I trust Flo to have this team playing above its talent level. That said, this season is already a success as far as I'm concerned. I never considered we would be in the playoff hunt at the start of the year.
And that’s exactly how I feel, yes, would love to make the playoffs but happy where we are and know that we shouldn’t have made it this far. I can accept our mediocrity and be happy we’re still trending up
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

Joined
Aug 27, 2004
The team needs playmakers? Wow. Didnt know that. Im impressed. Were you expecting these players in one Draft? I'm impressed you felt the need to tell the the majority what we already know.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Joined
Apr 13, 2019
FanMarino said:
The team needs playmakers? Wow. Didnt know that. Im impressed. Were you expecting these players in one Draft? I'm impressed you felt the need to tell the the majority what we already know.
Obviously you don’t know the feelings of this site but I just wanted to make these statements for you because I know you have trouble comprehending what kind of team we are. I hope I spelled it out for you.
Not only that, but unlike you Im glad we built this from the inside out and knew it would a couple of drafts to get playmakers.
 
