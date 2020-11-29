Smoke and Mirrors People

Get used to it. This defense won us some games with exotic blitz packages to create non existent pressure and good corner play. I never got exited because I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable especially when you add Fitz into the package. Not only do we need offensive playmakers but we need a new LB corpse and a major league pass rusher with our first pick, maybe two.



Fitz should not be starting anymore games unless Tua is injured again. We don’t have a playoff team, two inferior teams exposed us to that. Tua needs to start the rest of the way no matter what. He needs to acclimate himself to the speed of the NFL and different defensive packages.



James Loften made a great point today about Tua, that he’s used to throwing to all star WRs who had separation at Alabama. Here, he has to get used to making the underneath plays. Bad or good he needs to start so we have an NFL QB at the start of next season.



We’re not that far off but we’re also not close yet. This next draft has to be a winner for us, but both sides of the ball need to be addressed.



Liked what I saw from Washington today, he ran the ball with vision and he’s a bit quicker than I was led to believe. Breida is a one trick pony and shouldnt be on the roster next year. Which goes back to my point the other day, draft our own RBs every four years and churn and burn them.



I still believe in Flores because he’s won games with a very shallow and limited roster. And for those who wanted to get rid of X Howard, shame on you, your football acumen is lacking



Sit tight, because after the Bengals I really don’t see anymore wins on the schedule. It’s not a bad thing, it’s just who we are as a team. We need patience just one more year because I really believe with one more draft and free agency period we will be contenders next year. I know you all want to believe but we are an average team, accept that and you won’t be disappointed the rest of the season.