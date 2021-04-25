 smokescreens 2020 vs 2021? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

smokescreens 2020 vs 2021?

Does anyone remember how the Dolphin rumor mill leading up to the 2020 draft compares to this year? And can
we learn anything from it for this draft?
There was the talk of trying to go from 5 to 3 for a OT. A smokescreen to keep the Giants at 4 and not trade back for their tackle I would
guess.
I do not remember too much other smoke. It did seem like the Dolphins smokescreen goal was to keep Det and NYG from moving and
them being able to get their QB at 5. I also did not follow the pre-draft smokescreen season as much as I have this year.
 
